National Flag Foundation Celebrates 50 Years in Pittsburgh With Special Flag Day Program at Koppers Building

The program, which was open to the public, included:

Colors presented by the US Marine Corp and the national anthem sung by nationally admired local recording artist Jeff Jimerson . National outdoor advertising campaign presented by Lamar Adverting supporting Flag Day across the country, highlighting the many positive attributes of the American flag. The National Flag Foundation announced the building of a Flag Education Center to be located on the first floor of the Koppers Building. The Center, which will be open to the public the first half of 2019, will contain historic and high-tech virtual displays concerning the U.S. flag. Students from Pittsburgh elementary schools including St. Benedict the Moor lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance, and conveyed together with Jimerson some personal thoughts about "What the Flag Means to Me."

"This organization has a historic past including a connection to many U.S. presidents, involvement at the Federal level regarding the Flag Code as well as a relationship with over 7,000 U.S. schools to help foster knowledge, good citizenship and patriotism among our young people," said Romel Nickolas, chairman of the National Flag Foundation. "It is these relationships and character-shaping values that are the tenants of our organization, built upon respect for our flag, our country and the values that unite us as one."

In addition, NFF created a print advertisement to run at the discretion of local and national media outlets to reinforce the original intent of the Flag, to stand as a symbol of unity. A NFF video scoreboard moment was also played at the event. "NFF Moments" are short videos to air on Jumbotrons prior to the singing of our National Anthem in professional sporting venues throughout the country.

"Pennsylvania was the first state to celebrate Flag Day as a state holiday June 14, 1937, and it is appropriate that on this date we also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Flag Foundation being headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania," said Nickolas.

The National Flag Foundation was founded to honor and respect our nation's greatest symbol, the Flag of the United States of America. We bring awareness and remembrance to the Flag's history while representing the protocol for care, handling and etiquette of our nation's symbol. To learn more, visit www.nationalflagfoundation.org.

