National Flood Insurance, LLC Named 2021 Agency of the Year By NU Property & Casualty 360

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Flood Insurance, LLC (NFI) has been named Agency of the Year by NU Property & Casualty 360 magazine. The award was given to three agencies nationwide who stood out amongst others for being a "model" for "modern insurance". NFI was chosen for their tech-forward focus with their clients, allowing the agency to safely continue working with current and potential policyholders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency was also recognized for its innovation in developing revolutionary flood tools such as My Flood Risk and My Flood Insurance .

With a combined 70+ years of experience, NFI has been providing flood insurance options to property owners throughout the nation for more than a decade. As one of the largest flood-only agencies in the country, their team provides coverage from more than a dozen private flood options as well as the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). In order to continue their level of success, NFI has relied heavily on its main website as well as single state websites that also feed insurance leads into the agency.

After recognizing the need for updated flood risk technology, the agency worked with Shoothill Software, Inc to create a true flood risk tool that would provide property owners with a more accurate understanding of their flood risk. "My Flood Risk (MFR) has become an important tool for our team. We provide flood risk scores from MFR to our clients at new business and renewal, to educate our clients on why this protection is so necessary," says director Amanda Bryant.

Technology is the future of flood insurance, Bryant explains, "Insurtech is taking over. It has already begun in the home insurance industry with carriers bringing consumers direct access to quoting. The pandemic highlighted the need for more innovation in the insurance industry." In 2020 the agency launched its second major project, My Flood Insurance, the first ever quote comparison rating tool for flood insurance quotes.

"We are proud of the work we've been able to do to advance the flood insurance industry," says Bryant. "Our goal is to make it easier and more affordable to obtain proper coverage so that we no longer witness devastations such as Hurricane Harvey, in which more than 75 percent of property owners were uninsured against flooding."

NU Property & Casualty and PropertyCasualty360's Agency of the Year Award is an annual awards program honoring the U.S. agencies that represent the best of their industry. Read about past years' winners, and what makes each agency stand out in today's insurance industry. Despite the challenges presented over the last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, these agencies seamlessly maintained or transitioned their operations to the digital space, often finding fresh ways to support employees while furthering business goals.

National Flood Insurance, LLC is an award-winning, flood-only agency that provides flood insurance nationwide. The agency has been in business since 2008 and its main office is located in Melbourne, FL.

