National Food Hero Tracye McQuirter, MPH, Launches 10,000 Black Vegan Women

Through a series of online 21-Day Vegan Fresh Starts throughout the year that include cooking videos, meal plans, vegan recipes, grocery shopping lists, meal prep guides, and nutrition tips, vegan expert Tracye McQuirter, MPH, will give black women the support they need to go vegan, get healthy, and feel great for life.

"The 10,000 Black Vegan Women program will help 10,000 African American women go vegan in 2020 to live longer, healthier lives," says Tracye McQuirter. "Although we have a long history of being plant-based pioneers and activists, including Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, Angela Davis and others, we also have the most to gain from the health benefits of eating plant-based foods because we experience the highest rates of preventable, diet-related diseases in the country."

With animal agriculture being the leading cause of global warming, the 10,000 Black Vegan Women program gives women of color an opportunity to do something good for their mind, body and the environment, too.

"I want to truly change the health paradigm of black women. We are leaders in so many progressive ways, but we are in a crisis when it comes to our health. And while there are many reasons for this, we have the power to take back control of our health. It's about our greens, not our genes! Eating affordable, nutritious, and delicious plant-based foods is one of the best ways for us to get healthy now and for the rest of our lives." For more information, please visit 10000blackveganwomen.com.

