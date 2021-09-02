National Food Safety Education Month: Learn the Key Steps for Food Safety

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that September is National Food Safety Education Month? What better time to learn the key steps for food safety: Clean, Separate, Cook and Chill! The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers many food safety education materials, which can be found in the newly updated Education Resource Library. This includes the Food Safety in Your Kitchen materials that provide food safety information to help you safely prepare your next meal. You'll find delicious recipes (with built-in food safety steps), fact sheets, and tips on safe meal prep, storage, and shopping. And, if you are a young adult, the Everyday Food Safety materials can help you learn the basics of food safety. The materials include a helpful video and tip sheets on each of the steps below.