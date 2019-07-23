National Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates Files First Cooper's Hawk Cyclospora Lawsuit on Behalf of Affected Patrons

The lawsuit was filed against Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant on behalf of James Walker, who was celebrating his wedding anniversary at the restaurant on June 15th. Within days, Mr. Walker began to experience the effects of cyclospora parasite poisoning, including initial vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, headaches, gas, bloating and fatigue. He has undergone weeks of medical treatment, lost 18 pounds, and has still not fully recovered.

Mr. Walker tested positive for the cyclospora parasite after the outbreak was made public. He was interviewed by health departments in both Florida an in his home state of Georgia, and identified as one of more than 100 victims of the Cooper's Hawk Cyclospora Outbreak.

"This is disturbing," says National Cyclospora Lawyer and lead attorney Ron Simon. "We have had too many recent restaurants cyclospora outbreaks. Last year was punctuated by two major cyclospora outbreaks, and now, on the heels of this outbreak, we are also investigating an outbreak of cyclospora in Southwest Michigan linked to the Taste Restaurant, where at least 22 people are believed to have acquired cyclospora. Its time these restaurants demand more of their produce suppliers."

Ron Simon & Associates Prosecuting Cyclospora Outbreaks

Food safety attorney Ron Simon has been a national leader in food safety litigation, including in several national cyclospora outbreaks.

Among these are the 2018 Del Monte Cyclospora Outbreak that sickened over 250 people and forced Del Monte to recall vegetable trays served in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Mr. Simon is also actively representing more than 100 victims in the 2018 McDonald's Cyclospora Outbreak that forced McDonald's to voluntarily recall contaminated salads sold at more than 3000 locations.

