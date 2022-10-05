National Football League Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane Joins Ready Life Advisory Council to Help Champion Financial Education and Wealth-Building Among Athletes

Beane teams up with the new fintech platform co-founded by the daughter of Dr. MLK Jr. to equip people with the financial tools to achieve homeownership and create generational wealth.

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Life announced today that Jonathan Beane, the Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at National Football League (NFL), has teamed up with Ready Life as an Advisory Council member.

Ready Life CEO, Ashley D. Bell hosts a "Ready Conversation" with Advisory Council Chair Dr. Bernice A. King and Advisory Council Member Jonathan Beane. Jonathan Beane, Ready Life Advisory Council Member | Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the National Football League.

"Jonathan Beane is an incredible asset to the Ready Life team," shares founder and CEO of Ready Life, Ashley Bell. "His passion and experience working in the arena of sports, diversity and inclusion aligns very well with the principles we stand for at Ready Life. We believe it is important that sports organizations that benefit tremendously from the talent and effort of Black and brown people make the effort to also reinvest in these communities. Beane understands and shares that value."

At the NFL, Beane spearheads the NFL's overarching diversity, equity and inclusion strategy in collaboration with senior leadership to drive actionable change throughout the league. Prior to the NFL, Beane served as the Senior Vice President of Global Diversity and Inclusion for 21st Century Fox where he planned and executed diversity and inclusion initiatives on a global level.

Beane's mission at the NFL include efforts to increase diverse representation at all levels of the organization, enhance culture, increase supplier diversification and develop a deeper relationship and connection with diverse communities.

"I'm honored to join the Ready Life Advisory Council," states Jonathan Beane, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the National Football League. "Ready Life is working to level the playing field for families across America who deserve an opportunity to own a home based on their ability to pay. When it comes to decreasing the homeownership gap and increasing generational wealth, Ready Life is a game changer."

Ready Life is an innovative fintech platform with a suite of financial tools that empower individuals to create and preserve generational wealth. With Ready Life Mortgage, customers who pay their rent on time using the Ready Pay digital account, can apply for a mortgage–no credit score needed. Ready Life's products and services enable those who aren't adequately served by current financial systems and give individuals the power to improve their lives through everyday actions. Ready Life is founded by former White House Policy Advisor for Entrepreneurship & Innovation and corporate finance attorney, Ashley D. Bell– alongside Dr. Bernice A. King– the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Visit www.readylife.com to sign up to secure a place in line to apply for a Ready Life account that can lead to home ownership.

