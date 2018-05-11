National Football League Players Association Supports Teamster Pilots At Flexjet

Flexjet management is behind an effort to eliminate union representation and collective bargaining rights for the pilots that fly its fractional owners and customers. The Teamsters requested a statement of support from the NFLPA after management emailed a video to pilots from former NFL quarterback Fran Tarkenton urging pilots to reject their union.

The players' union statement reads, "From one professional union to another, the NFLPA urges all Flexjet pilots to vote to remain unionized … NFLPA has a proud history of hard fought labor disputes to advance the rights and interests of our members. Our members regularly support other unions fighting to protect their own members. Again today, the NFLPA and players of the National Football League proudly stand with the Teamsters and members of IBT Local 1108 in the effort to keep Flexjet a unionized air carrier."

The full statement from NFLPA is available at https://www.nflpa.com/news/nflpa-statement-on-flexjet-pilots-union-vote.

"We are very grateful for the support we have received from the NFLPA as well as pilot unions at other carriers," said Efrem Vojta, President of Teamsters Local 1108. "An attack on one union is an attack on all unions. These powerful statements of solidarity will never be forgotten."

Over 90 percent of professional pilots in the United States are represented by a union. Flexjet pilots and the Teamsters have received letters of support from the Allied Pilots Association, Air Line Pilots Association, Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations, NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots and Southwest Airlines Pilots Association. Visit, https://voteibt1108.org/.

