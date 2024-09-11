National Forest Foundation Names Dieter Fenkart-Froeschl President & CEO

MISSOULA, Mont., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Forest Foundation (NFF) today announced the appointment of Dieter Fenkart-Froeschl as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2024. He will be based in Washington, D.C.

Dieter Fenkart-Froeschl

Fenkart-Froeschl has a proven track record of leading organizations through transformative growth and innovative change. In his most recent position, Fenkart-Froeschl served six years as Chief Operating Officer at the National Park Foundation (NPF) where he helped triple revenue and triple grantmaking and programmatic impact to ensure national parks are protected, accessible, and welcoming.

NFF Board Chair Rob Leary said: "Dieter's proven leadership perfectly positions him to lead the NFF at a critical time. The 193 million acres of National Forests and Grasslands in our country are the foundation of America's outdoor recreation heritage and sustain our way of life. They clean our air, store carbon, provide water to millions, and support local economies. Dieter's energy, experience, and leadership skills will help usher NFF into an exciting next chapter of accelerated growth and impact."

As the largest partner of the USDA Forest Service, NFF has grown significantly in recent years to build partnerships that restore and enhance National Forests and Grasslands. From hiking to hunting to climate resilience, National Forests are an essential benefit to the nation. They host more than 170 million recreational visits each year, pump $13.5 billion into the U.S. economy annually, and sustain nearly 223,000 jobs in gateway communities.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore stated, "I'm thrilled to have Dieter as a partner to elevate the impact of the National Forest Foundation. Partnerships are essential to the health and well-being of our national forests, grasslands, and communities. The National Forest Foundation has long been a key partner in ensuring the Forest Service fulfills its mission to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands for present and future generations."

Fenkart-Froeschl traces his passion for the great outdoors to his childhood exploring the mountains and forests of his native Austria. Today, when wildfire seasons are increasing and the climate crisis demands innovative and immediate solutions, Fenkart-Froeschl says the NFF's mission has never been more urgent.

"Our forests and our water are absolutely vital," he said. "As the only conservation organization solely focused on National Forests and Grasslands, it is important for us to advance our leadership in many areas, including climate resiliency, forest stewardship, and clean watersheds. I look forward to collaborating with the Forest Service and our partners nationwide to grow our community of national forest champions and to inspire the American public to visit and support National Forests and Grasslands."

ABOUT NATIONAL FOREST FOUNDATION

With a vision of maintaining healthy, resilient forests and grasslands, the National Forest Foundation undertakes vitally important work – every year, we treat thousands of acres of forest for wildfire resiliency, we improve thousands of miles of trails for improved recreational experiences, and we plant millions of trees. By working 154 forests at a time our impact is felt locally and nationally, ensuring these awe-inspiring places continue to provide clean water for more than 60 million people, drive local and regional economies, and provide a place of solace and recreation for all.

