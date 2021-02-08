National Foundation for Infectious Diseases Partners with Terry Bradshaw and Pfizer to Educate Adults About Pneumococcal Pneumonia and the Importance of Vaccination

As people age, their immune system naturally weakens, putting adults as young as 65 at an increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia, a potentially serious bacterial lung disease that can spread through cough or close contact with infected individuals. Pneumococcal pneumonia can take adults out of their routine for weeks, and in serious cases, it can even put them in the hospital. Adults age 65 years and older are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for pneumococcal pneumonia than those age 18 to 49 years.

"NFID conducted a recent survey which found that 51 percent of those at high risk for pneumococcal disease report that they have never been advised to get vaccinated against it," said NFID Medical Director William Schaffner, MD. "Educating adults age 65 years and older, who are at increased risk, about how vaccination can help protect them against the disease is especially important."

The campaign features a video that takes us behind the scenes of filming a public service announcement (PSA) to show Terry rehearsing his lines and preparing to deliver an important message. As he prepares, he delivers critical facts about pneumococcal pneumonia and encourages adults age 65 years and older to talk with their healthcare professional about whether vaccination is right for them. Watch the PSA and learn more about pneumococcal pneumonia at www.nfid.org/pneumo .

"I live a very active lifestyle between work, spending time on my ranch, and being with my family. I don't want anything to slow me down, so it's important to do what I can to stay healthy," said Terry Bradshaw. "By talking to your doctor about vaccination, you can do your part to help protect against vaccine-preventable diseases such as pneumococcal pneumonia."

About the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Founded in 1973, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating the public and healthcare professionals about the burden, causes, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases across the lifespan. For additional information, visit www.nfid.org.

