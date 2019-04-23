National Free Comic Book Day Comes to Comic Book Specialty Shops on Saturday, May 4th

"Free Comic book Day is a great event for everyone! It's an opportunity for newcomers to dive into the world of comics, and for longtime readers to try a new title they may not have picked up otherwise. The wide selection of comics available allows readers of all kinds to explore new and exciting worlds and travel to far off places," said Free Comic Book Day spokesperson, Ashton Greenwood.

The fifty-one free comic book titles available this year are designed to appeal to a broad range of tastes. This year's diverse selection includes superhero stories, like Marvel's Avengers, and Spider-Man/ Venom #1, as well as DC's Catwoman: Under the Moon and Dear Justice League; popular kids titles such as Minecraft, The Incredibles, Star Wars Adventures, and Pokémon, and TV tie-ins featuring series like Riverdale, Doctor Who, and Stranger Things.

"On May 4th, we encourage fans to use Free Comic Book Day as an opportunity to explore their local comic shop and discover all it has to offer," said Greenwood. "Our hope is that everyone will walk away with comics they can't wait to read and share, and then return to their local shop to become a part of the pop-culture community and embark on more adventures through comics!"



Along with giving out free comics, many comic shops host community events throughout the day, such as creator signings, character appearances, costume contests, plus great sales and deals on exclusive items.

To view all 51 Free Comic Book Day titles and find a participating comic shop, visit www.freecomicbookday.com.

ABOUT FREE COMIC BOOK DAY—Free Comic Book Day is the comic book specialty market's annual event where participating comic book shops across North America and worldwide give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops. The event is held the first Saturday in May every year and is founded on the belief that there's a comic out there for everyone!

