National Free Comic Book Day Comes to Comic Book Specialty Shops on Saturday, May 5th

"Free Comic Book Day is a great event for everyone, from newcomers to long-time comic book fans. With the wide selection available this year, there's something for everyone to get excited about! This event is the perfect opportunity to discover a giant community of like-minded pop culture fans," said Free Comic Book Day spokesperson, Ashton Greenwood.

The 50 free comic book titles available this year are designed to appeal to a broad range of tastes. This year's diverse selection includes superhero stories, like Marvel's Avengers and Amazing Spider-Man as well as DC Super Hero Girls; popular kids titles such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Wars Adventures, and Pokémon, and TV tie-ins featuring series like Riverdale, Doctor Who, and Bob's Burgers. Every major comic book publisher including BOOM!, Dark Horse, DC, Dynamite, IDW, Image, and Marvel Comics participates in the event.

"On May 5th, we encourage fans to use Free Comic Book Day as an opportunity to explore their local comic shop, and discover all it has to offer," said Greenwood. "Our hope is that everyone will walk away with comics they can't wait to read and share, and then return to their local shop to find more stories and adventures!"



Along with giving out free comics, many comic shops host community events throughout the day, such as creator signings, character appearances, costume contests, plus great sales and deals on exclusive items.

To view all 50 Free Comic Book Day titles, and to find a participating comic shop, visit www.freecomicbookday.com.

High resolution cover artwork for all 50 FCBD titles is available here. Additional FCBD promotional assets are available here. B-Roll Video, Interviews, and Digital Book Previews are available upon request.

ABOUT FREE COMIC BOOK DAY—Free Comic Book Day is the comic book specialty market's annual event where participating comic book shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops. The event is held the first Saturday in May every year and is founded on the belief that there's a comic out there for everyone!

© 2018 Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. All rights reserved. Diamond, the Diamond logo, Diamond Books logo, and PREVIEWS are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective copyright owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-free-comic-book-day-comes-to-comic-book-specialty-shops-on-saturday-may-5th-300635671.html

SOURCE Diamond Comic Distributors