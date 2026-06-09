National Fudge Day Spotlights America's Growing Appetite for Nostalgic Treats and Authentic Food Experiences

As confectionery sales hit a record $55 billion nationwide, Kilwins invites guests to celebrate with hand-crafted Mackinac Island Fudge made the traditional way.

PETOSKEY, Mich., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue gravitating toward nostalgic foods and immersive retail experiences, National Fudge Day on June 16 is shining a spotlight on one of America's most enduring sweet traditions: hand-crafted fudge.

Kilwins Limited Edition Lemon Fudge.

For nearly 80 years, Kilwins has been making Mackinac Island Fudge using the same time-honored techniques that have captivated generations of guests. Across nearly 190 locations nationwide, visitors can watch warm fudge poured onto marble tables, paddled by hand, sampled fresh in-store, and packaged to take home, transforming a sweet purchase into a memorable experience.

To celebrate National Fudge Day, guests are reminded to enjoy free fudge samples at Kilwins stores and take advantage of the brand's buy 2 slices of fudge, get 1 slice free offer (of equal or lesser value). Popular flavors include Chocolate Fudge, Sea-Salt Chocolate Caramel Fudge, TUTTLE™ Fudge, Peanut Butter Fudge, and seasonal favorites such as Limited Edition Lemon Fudge.

The invitation to indulge aligns with broader confectionery trends. According to the National Confectioners Association's 2026 State of Treating report, Americans purchased a record $55 billion in confectionery products last year, with 99.8% of U.S. households buying candy or chocolate at least once. Industry experts also point to growing consumer interest in nostalgic products, retro flavors, and experiential food occasions that evoke comfort and connection. "Consumers are looking for experiences that feel genuine and memorable," says Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer for Kilwins. "Fudge brings together several things people are craving right now, including craftsmanship, nostalgia, tradition, and a chance to slow down and treat themselves with something sweet made by hand."

Kilwins' fudge tradition dates back to 1948, when founder Don Kilwin purchased a marble table and began perfecting recipes alongside his wife, Katy. Today, Kilwins stores continue the tradition of making Mackinac Island-style fudge in small batches, hand-paddled on marble slabs by trained fudge makers. Unlike many mass-produced confections, Mackinac Island Fudge remains a highly visible craft process that has become a big attraction in its own right for customers seeking authentic food experiences.

In a recent survey of nearly 800 Kilwins eClub members:

36% identified Kilwins primarily with fudge

47% associated the brand with fudge-making on marble tables

Nearly 40% said purchasing fudge is part of their typical visit

"Food trends come and go, but some traditions endure because they deliver something people genuinely value," Eckelkamp adds. "National Fudge Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate a craft that's been bringing people together for generations."

About Kilwins

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing customers with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. In each store, customers can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The brand has more than 190 locations and growing, and has earned industry recognition, ranking No. 1 in the candy, ice cream and frozen desserts category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for ten consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit https://www.kilwins.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.kilwinsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Kilwins