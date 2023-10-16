National Fund for Sacred Places Awards Grants to 16 Historically Significant Faith Communities Across the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Fund for Sacred Places, a program of Partners for Sacred Places in collaboration with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is pleased to announce its 2023 grantees. Sixteen historically significant faith communities have been admitted into the prestigious program, which provides capital grants of up to $250,000 and hands-on technical assistance to congregations undertaking significant preservation projects.

Interior of St. Adalbert Catholic Church in South Bend, IN, taken in October 2022. Photo from Architect Kil, used with permission. St Paul's Episcopal Church of Key West, Florida

The only initiative of its kind in the United States, the National Fund for Sacred Places is a highly competitive program that supports vibrant faith communities that have buildings of historical significance and architectural character, and that play an essential role in meeting the larger spiritual, social, and economic needs of the communities they serve. This year's grantees represent some of the most important and impactful houses of worship in the country. With these grants, the National Fund recognizes their contributions and seeks to support their efforts.

"We are delighted to welcome 16 faith communities from around the United States into the National Fund. This year was the most competitive yet, and the members of the new cohort stood out for their admirable commitment to using their historic religious properties as civic assets," said Bob Jaeger, President of Partners for Sacred Places. "We are excited to collaborate with the National Trust in serving faith leaders who are working hard to ensure that their buildings are preserved, fully used, and able to serve their communities over the long term."

"We're honored to support the preservation of these 16 places of worship, which hold so many stories about American history, architecture, and religious expression," said Jay Clemens, Interim President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. "These capital grants, and the wrap-around services provided by the National Trust and Partners for Sacred Places, will support congregations that are working to sustain their historic buildings and enrich the future of their communities."

The National Fund for Sacred Places is made possible thanks to the generosity of Lilly Endowment Inc.

The National Fund 2023 grantees are:

All Souls Unitarian Church – Washington, D.C.

Alrasool Islamic Center – Taylorsville, UT

Breakers Covenant Church International – Detroit, MI

Church of the Holy Apostles – New York, NY

Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist – New York, NY

and St. Andrew United Methodist – Faith Congregational Church – Hartford, CT

First Bryan Baptist Church – Savannah, GA

– First Unitarian Church – Philadelphia, PA

St. Adalbert Catholic Church – South Bend, IN

St. Francis de Sales Oratory – St. Louis, MO

de Sales Oratory – St. Mark's Lutheran Church – Baltimore, MD

St. Paul's Episcopal Church – Key West, FL

Episcopal Church – St. Peter's /San Pedro Episcopal Church – Salem, MA

/San Pedro Episcopal Church – United Parish in Brookline – Brookline, MA

– Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo – Buffalo, NY

– Vang Lutheran Church – Dennison, MN

Please visit the National Fund for Sacred Places' website to learn more about the program, eligibility, participants, and the value of sacred places in communities across the country. Now in its eighth year, the National Fund has awarded or pledged over $21.5 million to 113 community-serving congregations representing different faith traditions or denominations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. www.fundforsacredplaces.org

About Partners for Sacred Places

Partners for Sacred Places helps congregations and others with a stake in older religious properties make the most of them as civic assets that serve the broader community. www.sacredplaces.org/

About the National Trust for Historic Preservation

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a privately funded nonprofit organization that works to save America's historic places. www.savingplaces.org

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion and maintains a special commitment to its hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana. A principal aim of the Endowment's religion grantmaking is to deepen and enrich the lives of Christians in the United States, primarily by seeking out and supporting efforts that enhance the vitality of congregations and strengthen the pastoral and lay leadership of Christian communities. The Endowment also seeks to improve public understanding of diverse religious traditions by supporting fair and accurate portrayals of the role religion plays in the United States and across the globe. www.lillyendowment.org

Contact: Rachel Hildebrandt

Phone: 215-567-3234, ext. 21

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Partners for Sacred Places