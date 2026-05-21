National Funding Upsizes Senior Unsecured Notes Offering to $70 Million

Proceeds to Support Maturity Extension and General Corporate Purposes

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Funding, a leading provider of small business financing solutions, today announced the successful completion of a $70 million senior unsecured notes offering, upsized from $55 million, reflecting strong investor demand.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used for maturity extension and general corporate purposes, further strengthening National Funding's balance sheet and supporting its continued growth as a trusted partner to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States.

This issuance caps an active capital markets period for the company. In February 2026, National Funding issued $75 million in additional asset-backed notes, an upsize of the original $145 million 2025-1 series. In March, the company also upsized and amended its secured revolving facility to $95.6 million with improved pricing.

"This transaction represents another meaningful step in strengthening our capital structure and expanding our financial flexibility," said David Gilbert, Founder & CEO of National Funding. "Completing an upsized senior unsecured offering reflects strong market confidence in our platform, our performance, and our long-term ability to serve the small business community."

About National Funding

National Funding is a San Diego-based specialty finance company dedicated to providing small and medium-sized businesses with access to fast, flexible capital. Since its founding in 1999, National Funding has deployed billions of dollars in financing across a wide range of industries, helping more than 100,000 entrepreneurs grow their businesses and achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.nationalfunding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. National Funding undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SOURCE National Funding