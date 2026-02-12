National Genealogical Society Welcomes Major General (Retired) Garrett Yee as Honorary Chairman of Veteran Bounty Land Records Capital Campaign

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Genealogical Society (NGS) is proud to announce the appointment of Major General (Retired) Garrett S. Yee as Honorary Chairman of the Veteran Bounty Land Records (VBLR) capital fundraising campaign, a landmark initiative to preserve and digitize historic U.S. military records.

Major General (Retired) Garrett S. Yee, Honorary Chairman of the Veteran Bounty Land Records Capital Campaign

This ambitious $2.5 million project, part of the Preserve the Pensions initiative, aims to preserve, index, digitize, and make accessible online more than 360,000 bounty land warrant application files from veterans of early American wars. The records housed at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) include information about veterans of the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican-American War, and other frontier conflicts. When complete, these invaluable records will be freely accessible to genealogists, historians, educators, and the public, enabling the discovery of family histories and stories long hidden from view.

"We are honored to welcome General Garrett Yee as our Honorary Chairman," said David E. Rencher, AG, CG, FUGA, FIGRS, FNGS, President of the National Genealogical Society. "Garrett's distinguished service to our nation and his leadership embody the spirit of this project, honoring those who served while connecting future generations with the personal narratives and legacies of their ancestors."

Major General (Ret.) Yee brings to this honorary role a distinguished record of military leadership, strategic vision, and public service. A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, he is a graduate of Santa Clara University. He holds an MBA from Golden Gate University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. His career culminated as Assistant to the Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), supporting global defense communications and information technology operations, before retiring in 2022 with numerous awards recognizing his leadership and service.

In his civilian career following military retirement, General Yee has continued his commitment to mission-driven leadership, including roles in the defense and technology sectors, reinforcing his dedication to service and community impact.

"As we celebrate 250 years of the American experience, I am deeply honored to serve as Honorary Chairman of this effort to preserve and share important historical records of those who helped shape our nation," said General Yee. "The bounty land files held at NARA reflect service and sacrifice while highlighting the immense value our country places on those who serve. The bounty lands were the way our nation compensated early American soldiers and sailors for their service. I am proud to help bring this project, and the stories of those men and women, to life."

The Veteran Bounty Land Records contain the application materials submitted by early patriots and their survivors to receive land as compensation for their service. The files connect countless Americans to the personal stories of patriotism and resilience in our early history. The VBLR campaign, officially launched in 2023 by the National Genealogical Society and NARA in collaboration with lead partners the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and FamilySearch. The project has already raised more than $1 million toward its goal. NGS invites donors, genealogical societies, corporations and foundations, history and patriotic organizations, and all who value historical preservation to join in completing this campaign.

For more information about the Veteran Bounty Land Records Project, visit ngsgenealogy.org/veteran-bounty-land-records-project/.

