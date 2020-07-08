National General Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of National General Holdings Corp. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) to The Allstate Corporation for $34.50 per share is fair to National General shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, National General shareholders will receive $32.00 per share in cash from Allstate, plus closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share. On behalf of National General shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a National General shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit National General Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether National General and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for National General shareholders; (2) determine whether Allstate is underpaying for National General; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for National General shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

