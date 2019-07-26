NATIONAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against National General Holdings Corp. - NGHC

NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against National General Holdings Corp. (NasdaqGM: NGHC), if they purchased the Company's shares between August 6, 2015 and August 9, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of National General and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-nghc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 23, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

National General and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2017, the Company disclosed that it was the subject of a bipartisan congressional inquiry regarding a massive scheme with Wells Fargo to improperly require consumers to pay for "force-placed" or "lender-placed" insurance that they did not need or want, causing many individuals to suffer financial harm.

On this news, the price of National General's shares declined sharply.

The case is City of North Miami Beach Police Officers' and Firefighters' Retirement Plan v. National General Holdings Corp., 19-cv-6468.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

