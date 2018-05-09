National Geographic and Wall Street Journal Enter Multi-Platform Collaboration

Combining The Wall Street Journal's global insights and information with the visual storytelling of National Geographic, Far & Away reports on authentic cultural experiences, essential travel strategies, and expert insider intelligence for making the most of a business trip. It celebrates luxurious escapism, intelligent adventure, cultural exploration, and urban discovery for an elite audience of global travelers that are culturally engaged, news-minded, thought leaders.

"I travel around the world for business, and when I can, I stay to have some fun," says Susan Goldberg, National Geographic magazine editor in chief. "The editors have approached business­ travel hubs as launch points for personal travel, aligning with the current travel trend of combining business and leisure trips into one."

In addition to the print publication, the initial content rollout strategy will include digital content on NatGeoTravel.com/farandaway and promotion across @NatGeoTravel's social channels- the most followed travel brand on social media. The digital and social content will echo the magazine's editorial goal of giving readers the tools to make the most of their time in the city they're in and inspiring them to want to travel further.

"This magazine is about what to do when your meetings are over," writes Wall Street Journal editor in chief Gerard Baker. "Far & Away brings together the photojournalism of National Geographic and the insights of The Wall Street Journal in a magazine for the ambitious adventurers on the go who are as curious as they are tireless, and who look for adventure around every corner."

Far & Away has resonated well within the advertising market, with many companies eager to be part of this innovative publication that connects them to two renowned brands. Space for the premiere issue sold out quickly, with premium advertisers such as Lexus, American Airlines, and Marriott's Luxury Collection and Autograph Collection, all signing on to be included in the launch.

Far and Away joins the National Geographic Travel family which includes National Geographic Traveler magazine, National Geographic Expeditions, digital travel content, travel books, maps, @NatGeoTravel social media, and a travel programming block on National Geographic Channel.

National Geographic Partners LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic's media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children's media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching over 760 million people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 37 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism

