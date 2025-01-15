National Geographic Expeditions Introduces New Southern Africa Itinerary for 2026

The rich history and natural beauty of South Africa and Zambia are sure to inspire travelers on this Expert-led itinerary

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic Expeditions will return to Southern Africa in 2026 with a brand-new itinerary – Southern Africa: Living History and Legendary Species. This newest addition to the company's Signature Land portfolio will explore South Africa and Zambia, welcoming travelers into the wonders of the region with an expertly planned itinerary focused on connecting with the beauty of each destination.

Travelers on the Southern Africa: Living History and Legendary Species itinerary will be under the expert guidance of rangers and guides during morning and evening safari experiences at the renowned Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve located within the Greater Kruger National Park. (Amy Smith, Photographer) © National Geographic

This carefully crafted exploration of Southern Africa brings to life the vast history, culture and wildlife of the region through the authentic storytelling of National Geographic and the insights of National Geographic Experts. With specialized backgrounds ranging from geography and conservation to photography and filmmaking, these Experts are passionate storytellers with a close connection to National Geographic and the destinations visited. Together with knowledgeable, local guides, their unique perspectives and experience create an unmatched travel experience, enlightening and inspiring guests to form deeper relationships with the world around them.

"This new offering will allow our guests to immerse themselves into the majesty of Southern Africa while also continuing National Geographic's extraordinary legacy of global exploration," said Nancy Schumacher, senior vice president and general manager, National Geographic Expeditions. "We take enormous pride in enabling curious travelers to explore the world while also learning about conservation from our Experts and local guides. This new experience will provide our guests with special access to once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like learning firsthand about the deep traditions of local villagers, observing stunning wildlife while on safari and being awe-struck by the beauty of Victoria Falls."

Bookings open today, Jan. 15, and this new itinerary joins the National Geographic Expeditions portfolio of more than 150 travel experiences. Those interested in more details can visit NatGeoExpeditions.com.

Southern Africa: Living History and Legendary Species

During this immersive, nine-day itinerary, travelers will take a deeper look at Southern Africa through a captivating blend of natural beauty, cultural richness and inviting hospitality. Guests will have an opportunity to marvel at the region's most iconic species on safari expeditions, meet with local experts on wildlife conservation, witness the daily life, heritage and history of local villages, and visit two UNESCO World Heritage sites including one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, Victoria Falls.

Highlights of the expedition include:

Cape Town, South Africa

Soaking in the city's beauty from an aerial cable car at the top of Table Mountain National Park , a part of the Cape Floral Region Protected Area and UNESCO World Heritage Site , for 360–degree views of the Cape Fold Mountains, Cape Town and the Atlantic Ocean.

, a part of the and , for 360–degree views of the Cape Fold Mountains, and the Atlantic Ocean. Experiencing a poignant visit to the District Six Museum that highlights the impact of Apartheid through the stories of a once-thriving community displaced during this challenging time of conflict.

that highlights the impact of Apartheid through the stories of a once-thriving community displaced during this challenging time of conflict. Spotting endangered African penguins during a visit to Boulders Penguin Colony. Once home to only two breeding pairs of penguins, the colony has grown to more than 2,200 in recent years due to recovery and rehabilitation efforts protecting Boulders Beach.

Greater Kruger National Park, South Africa

Searching for Africa's "Big Five" animals along with nearly 1,000 other incredible wildlife species during safari excursions through the protected lands of Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve .

along with nearly 1,000 other incredible wildlife species during safari excursions through the protected lands of . Joining local guides from Sabi Sabi to learn more about their local communities and the work Sabi Sabi supports to conserve local culture, improve water access and enhance community education programs.

Livingstone, Zambia

Experiencing the breathtaking beauty of "Smoke that Thunders" at UNESCO World Heritage Site, Victoria Falls . Guests can marvel at one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World on a guided walk where an array of wildlife along the riverbanks waits to be spotted.

Guests can marvel at one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World on a guided walk where an array of wildlife along the riverbanks waits to be spotted. Visiting the working village of Mukuni where the Leya people who have been practicing their customs since the 13th century. Guests will explore the day-to-day life of the community members, enjoy samples of traditional food and drinks and learn more about how they are preserving their culture for future generations.

Booking Information

Bookings for the new itinerary will open today, Jan. 15. To learn more or to book an expedition, guests may visit NationalGeographicExpeditions.com, call 888-966-8687 or contact a travel agent.

About National Geographic Expeditions

For more than 135 years, National Geographic Explorers have ventured across continents and into remote cultures, down to the oceans' depths and up the highest mountains to further their understanding of the world. National Geographic Expeditions builds upon this legacy, inviting travelers to embrace their inner explorer and encounter the wonders of the world firsthand — up close and in depth — and be inspired by the experience. With many ways to explore the world via Signature Land, Expedition Cruise, River Cruise, or Private Jet, National Geographic Expeditions gives travelers unparalleled access to the world through the eyes of knowledgeable Experts. Additionally, traveling with National Geographic Expeditions helps further the work of the global community of National Geographic Explorers around the world. Through every trip booked, travelers support the National Geographic Society's researchers and Explorers who work to preserve, protect, and advance our understanding of the planet. For information on National Geographic Expeditions, please visit NatGeoExpeditions.com or follow along at @natgeoexpeditions.

SOURCE National Geographic Expeditions