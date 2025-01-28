National Geographic Learning | Cengage and Big Ideas Learning Extend Partnership, Expanding K-12 Math Offerings

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic Learning | Cengage (NGL), part of global edtech company Cengage Group, announced today it is expanding its partnership with Big Ideas Learning, a leading provider of K-12 math content.

NGL has served as the exclusive distributor for Big Ideas Learning for more than eight years. This expanded, long-term partnership will allow NGL to grow and scale its math offerings, ensuring K-12 classrooms have access to quality, innovative and impactful math learning materials for decades to come.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Big Ideas Learning and deepen our commitment to delivering differentiated math learning experiences for our customers," said Marty Lange, SVP and General Manager, National Geographic Learning | Cengage. "Math learning loss is an issue plaguing students in districts across the country. Big Ideas Learning's Math Curriculum has a proven impact in helping students learn critical math concepts, improving outcomes and engagement. We are excited to have the opportunity to further the reach of this content and shape future digital learning experiences to enhance classroom teaching."

Lange continued to say, "The educators we serve are committed to making a difference for their students. This expanded partnership with a premier provider of core and accelerated math curriculum helps streamline the customer experience, saving educators time and helping them to strengthen understanding and engagement with students. Additionally, this partnership further enables us to set students up for success, both in their academic journey and professional careers."

There is a strong need for proven, quality math content to help school districts and educators address math learning loss. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, average math scores among U.S. 4th and 8th graders fell steeply between 2019 and 2023, falling 18 points for the younger group and an even sharper 27 points for the older student. Internationally, the U.S. ranked 22nd of 63 education systems for 4th grade math and 20th of 45 education systems for 8th grade math.

"Our longstanding partnership with National Geographic Learning | Cengage has been instrumental in empowering educators and inspiring students with high-quality math content," said Matthew Totzke, Chief Executive Officer, Big Ideas Learning. "This expanded collaboration allows us to share our proven K-12 math curriculum with even more classrooms, addressing critical challenges like math learning loss while leveraging NGL's expertise to grow our impact, transform learning experiences and ensure students and teachers have the resources they need to succeed."

You can find more information about National Geographic Learning and its K-12 content offerings by visiting: ngl.cengage.com.

About Cengage and National Geographic Learning | Cengage

National Geographic Learning | Cengage (NGL), the secondary education business of Cengage Group, provides millions of learners with high-quality learning content, digital products, and support to power learning individually and at scale. NGL seeks to transform teaching and learning by bringing the world to the classroom and the classroom to life. We provide relevant content to inspire teachers and impact learners with exclusive access to National Geographic, Big Ideas Learning, and Cengage curriculum and learning technology. For more information, visit: https://ngl.cengage.com/ or find us on LinkedIn or X.

About Cengage Group

Cengage Group, a global education technology company serving millions of learners, provides affordable, quality digital products and services that equip students with the skills and competencies needed to be job ready. For more than 100 years, we have enabled the power and joy of learning with trusted, engaging content, and now, integrated digital platforms. We serve the higher education, workforce skills, secondary education, English language teaching and research markets worldwide. Through our scalable technology, including MindTap and Cengage Unlimited, we support all learners who seek to improve their lives and achieve their dreams through education. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn or X.

About Big Ideas Learning

Big Ideas Learning, founded in 2008 by Dr. Ron Larson—an award-winning and influential math textbook author—has been at the forefront of educational publishing. With over 35 million copies of Larson's titles sold in the U.S., his impact on math education is profound. Building on Dr. Larson's legacy, which began with his first edition of Calculus in 1978, Big Ideas Learning publishes rigorous, relevant, and conceptually rich K-Higher Ed mathematics programs. Our vision is to shape a future where education transcends boundaries, where curiosity is nurtured, and individuals are inspired to dig deeper. For more information, visit www.bigideaslearning.com.

