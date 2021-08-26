National Geographic Learning Introduces an Adaptive Online Placement Test for English Language Learners

"We believe half of the world will speak or learn English by 2030 because proficient English is the gateway to a promising career for millions across the globe," said Alexander Broich, President of Cengage Global Businesses and General Manager for English Language Teaching. "As enrollments are growing by up to 5 percent annually, institutions need a valid and reliable test to place students at the correct level of English learning. Our online placement test addresses that need without human testers – and at scale."

National Geographic Learning's adaptive test, designed for learners ages 15 and older, auto-collects speaking samples for a finer degree of placement and features a Score Report for each test-taker with skill-specific scores for listening, reading and use of language.

"For our students, faculty and staff, having ready access to a high-quality placement instrument is an absolute necessity," said Richard McDorman, Chief Academic Officer for Language On Schools in Florida. "With National Geographic Learning's new placement test, we can be assured our students will enter the right level of our program so students can benefit from our instruction and shine, both inside and outside class, as they live their English adventure."

The Online Placement Test database includes a broad range of questions that reflect real-world contexts and authentic audio featuring global speakers. All questions have undergone rigorous global user-testing to ensure validity, led by a panel of leading assessment experts.

The Online Placement Test already has early pre-launch adoptions in the United States, Mexico and Vietnam. To learn more about National Geographic Learning's Online Placement Test, visit: ELTNGL.com/onlineplacement.

