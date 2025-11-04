NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC-LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS EXPANDS ITS RIVER COLLECTION WITH NEW ITINERARIES AND RETURNING FAVORITES FOR 2027-2028

Demand drives expanded portfolio of river itineraries, including new holiday voyages in Europe

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring Lindblad Expeditions' continued investment in small-ship exploration along the world's most storied waterways, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions today announced an expanded 2027–2028 season for its growing collection of river cruise itineraries.

The 2027–2028 season marks the most expansive lineup of river itineraries to date, spanning Egypt, India, Vietnam, and Europe. In Europe, Connect will continue to sail down Amsterdam's canals and through the French countryside with her popular spring and summer itineraries. In response to strong demand, her sister ship, Evolve, will be joining the fleet and will introduce three new Christmas and one holiday voyage exploring Europe's famed Christmas markets. Joining the fleet in 2027, Evolve will expand capacity and extend the co-brand's European river program into winter for the first time. Guest favorites will return as well, Charaidew II on India's Brahmaputra River, The Jahan on the Mekong River in Vietnam, and Oberoi Philae will continue her voyages on the Nile with a stop at the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum.

"Our river journeys invite guests to see the world in a more intentional way — unhurried, intimate, and deeply connected to place," said Natalya Leahy, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. "We're thrilled that our new European and Indian river expeditions have been so well received, and we're delighted to offer even more ways to explore — including festive European Christmas market sailings. Because how you see the world matters, and that's what makes our river collection so special."

The season reflects a continued investment in National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' distinctive approach to river cruising: deeply curated itineraries, exclusive cultural access, and expert guidance both on board and ashore. Each voyage will continue to be led by veteran Expedition Leaders and Field Staff who bring regional knowledge to life in meaningful ways.

This upcoming season builds on a year of remarkable growth for the co-brand's portfolio with new voyages from the Azores to the Arctic.

"Across our fleet - from rivers to open seas - we're continuing to reimagine how people experience the world," Leahy added. "For us, exploration isn't just about where we travel, but how deeply we connect - with places, with cultures, and with one another."

To learn more about National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' river cruise product and explore available itineraries, visit www.expeditions.com .

About National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions :

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions reveals the beauty and wonder of the world through expertly led, deeply immersive modern expedition cruises designed for discovery and created for curious travelers seeking to experience the world from a new perspective. With 100+ unique itineraries visiting 70+ countries and territories across all seven continents aboard 22 state-of-the-art owned and chartered vessels, Lindblad Expeditions operates the largest, most diverse fleet of mission-built ships in the industry on behalf of the co-brand.

The National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand is the result of a decades-long strategic relationship between renowned exploration and scientific discovery brand National Geographic and the pioneer of modern expedition cruising Lindblad Expeditions.

Media can stay up to date on the latest news from National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions by visiting press.expeditions.com .

