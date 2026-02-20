NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC-LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS' TRAVELERS HELP BRING GIANT TORTOISES BACK TO FLOREANA ISLAND

A Decade of Conservation Support Made Possible in Part by Traveler Donations to the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Fund

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a century after tortoises became locally extinct on Floreana Island, the Floreana Ecological Restoration Project today released 158 giant tortoises back to the island, marking one of the project's most anticipated milestones and a powerful sign of ecosystem recovery.

158 tortoises released on Floreana Island / Photo Credit: Carlos Espinosa, Charles Darwin Foundation

Event: Release of Giant Turtles as Part of the Floreana Project

Date: February 20, 2026

Location: Floreana Island, Galápagos National Park

Leading Institution: Galápagos National Park Directorate (DPNG), Ministry of Environment and Energy (MAE)

Strategic Allies: Charles Darwin Foundation, Island Conservation, Jocotoco Foundation for Conservation, Galápagos Conservancy

The project has been supported for more than a decade by traveler donations to the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Fund, which represents the longest-running and largest travel brand associated with the project, underscoring National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' enduring commitment to the stewardship of the Galápagos Islands.

"The release of these giant tortoises is momentous for Floreana Island and the Galápagos," said Ian Miller, Chief Science Officer, National Geographic Society. "It represents not only the successful restoration efforts of this important ecosystem, which the tortoises will build upon as essential ecosystem engineers, but is a testament to the coordinated and dedicated work of scientists, conservation organizations, local community members, and government agencies to achieve transformational conservation results. We are proud to support these efforts through the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Fund and look forward to their continued success."

These tortoises play a critical role in maintaining their ecosystems, spreading seeds of native plants as they burrow and creating habitats for other wildlife. After years of intensive efforts to eradicate invasive species and restore the island's unique, vibrant ecosystem, the tortoise release is a sign that Floreana Island may one day be able to again support a healthy population of endemic species that once called the island home, and a testament to the efforts of local stakeholders to protect Galápagos' incredible biodiversity.

This release is part of a carefully staged, science-driven plan extending through 2030, with each species introduction guided by rigorous habitat studies, adaptive management, and community participation.

"The return of giant tortoises to Floreana Island is an extraordinary milestone for the Galápagos and a powerful example of what expedition travel can and should support," said Amy Berquist, Vice President, Conservation, Education & Sustainability at Lindblad Expeditions. "This achievement reflects years of science, leadership from local stakeholders and governmental bodies, and community collaboration. The success on Floreana is a reminder that when travel is rooted in respect, education, and collaboration, it can help protect the very wonders that draw us there in the first place."

The Floreana Ecological Restoration Project, led by the Galápagos National Park Directorate and the Galápagos Biosecurity and Quarantine Agency, and co-executed with Fundación Jocotoco, Charles Darwin Foundation, and Island Conservation, was launched more than a decade ago to restore the island's natural balance through a holistic, community-centered approach.

Since 2015, the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Fund has provided more than $1 million in sustained support for the Floreana Ecological Restoration Project, supporting the work of two of the project's co-executors, Jocotoco Foundation for Conservation and Island Conservation, in invasive species eradication, habitat restoration, community engagement, and long-term monitoring efforts critical to ecosystem recovery.

The Floreana project is now recognized as a global model for restoration on inhabited islands, demonstrating that with science, deep community involvement, and coordinated partnership, complete ecological recovery is possible.

Galápagos National Park Directorate (DPNG), Ministry of Environment and Energy (MAE) : The Floreana Ecological Restoration Project

The Floreana Ecological Restoration Project is led by the Galápagos National Park Directorate along with the Biosecurity and Quarantine Agency for Galápagos. It is co‑executed by Fundación Jocotoco, the Charles Darwin Foundation, and Island Conservation, with the support of several partner organizations, including Galápagos Conservancy, which is leading on the tortoise release.

The Galápagos National Park Directorate has led the Floreana Project as part of its island ecosystem restoration strategies, consolidating, after more than a decade of inter-institutional work and scientific support, a model nationally and internationally recognized for ecological restoration.

The Galápagos National Park Directorate has led the Floreana Project as part of its island ecosystem restoration strategies, consolidating, after more than a decade of inter-institutional work and scientific support, a model nationally and internationally recognized for ecological restoration.

This project demonstrates that ecosystem recovery is feasible when there is long-term planning, strategic cooperation, and a sustained commitment from the Ecuadorian state to the conservation of the world's natural heritage. In this context, the release of giant tortoises represents one of the most emblematic milestones of the Floreana Project, highlighting the return of a key species for the island's ecological functionality and the tangible results of the restoration processes implemented.

