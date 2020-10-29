National Geographic Magazine Photographer, Joel Sartore, Speaks Hope to Viewers and Twelfth Annual Go Blue Award Recipients

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic Magazine photographer and keynote speaker for the Twelfth Annual Go Blue Awards, Joel Sartore, cheered on award recipients and instilled hope for the world's most endangered species during Loggerhead Marinelife Center's (LMC) online event! On Friday, October 23, viewers from around the world tuned into the first virtual awards ceremony held by LMC. The celebrated event was hosted by co-chairs and "Go Blue" founders, Lynne and Pete Wells.

Co-chairs of the 12th Annual Go Blue Awards, Lynne and Pete Wells. (Photo Courtesy of Loggerhead Marinelife Center) Joel Sartore, founder of the Photo Ark, which is a multiyear effort to document every species living in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, inspire action through education, and help save wildlife by supporting on-the-ground conservation efforts. (Photo by Joel Sartore/National Geographic Photo Ark. natgeophotoark.org)

"It was a joy hosting this landmark event that brought together ocean conservationists from around the world," said LMC board chairman, Lynne Wells. "Whether held virtually or in-person, it's clear that supporters are still eager to learn about wildlife, how it pertains to us, and how we have the opportunity to sustain our most important natural resources."

Tiffany & Co. graciously provided the awards for the virtual ceremony. The recipients of the six categories include:

The Eleanor Fletcher Award, named after the founder of Loggerhead Marinelife Center, recognizes an individual who has exemplified a lifelong, extraordinary commitment to marine conservation through their work or volunteer activities.

Lad Akins ( Key Largo, FL )

The Blue Ambassador of the Year Award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions to marine conservation through volunteer-related activities.

Jillian Morris (Bimini, Bahamas )

The Blue Friend of the Year Award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions to marine conservation through work-related activities.

Daniela Fernandez ( San Francisco, CA )

The Blue Hatchling Youth Award recognizes students up to and including 12th grade who have made significant contributions to marine conservation through volunteer-related activities.

The Blue Business of the Year Award recognizes a business that has made outstanding contributions toward promoting and encouraging conservation, restoration, or preservation of marine life and/or marine ecosystems through their business practices, products, or technology.

One World Zero Waste ( Tequesta, FL )

The Blue Nonprofit of the Year Award recognizes a nonprofit that has made outstanding contributions toward promoting conservation or restoration of marine life or ecosystems through their practices, products, or technology.

American Shark Conservancy ( Palm Beach Gardens, FL )

Upon announcing the award recipients, Sartore walked viewers through his harrowing craft, which has landed him in the same space of a charging bison to a grizzly going after dangling salmon. With every click of the camera, he has documented more than 10,000 endangered species in The Photo Ark.

"This is what extinction looks like and I don't want people to forget it," said Sartore. "We are primates ourselves and communicate with our eyes. So, if we get animals to make eye contact with the camera, it gives them an equal voice."

With a fresh perspective, Sartore encouraged online viewers to strap on positivity for the planet thanks to the efforts of wildlife and environmental organizations. And, lauded LMC's 27,500-square-foot campus expansion that will double its sea turtle patient capacity, amplify ocean conservation research and steer STEM education.

"I want people to care, to fall in love and to take action," said Sartore. "Loggerhead Marinelife Center is the perfect place to do this and I can't think of a better organization to support.

This year's Go Blue sponsors included, Northern Trust, AMG, Florida Power & Light, Pete and Lynne Wells, Burke Young Photography, Seven Kings Holdings, Inc., Bart & Julie Livolsi, Monique Brechter and Steven Heinemann, AW Property, Inc., Caler, Donten, Levine, Cohen, Porter & Veil, P.A., Leanna Landsmann, Chip Block, Florida Crystals, Allan and Crista Ryan and RBC.

Inspired by this year's Go Blue Awards?

