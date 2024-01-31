NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC ORION RETURNS TO THE MEDITERRANEAN FOR 2025 SUMMER SEASON

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Debuts Four Brand New Mediterranean Expeditions Exclusive to National Geographic Orion

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic Orion will sail the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean for the 2025 summer season. To celebrate the ship's return to this stunning region, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic will debut four brand new Mediterranean itineraries, exploring the heritage-rich region like never before in the way only the global leader and pioneer of modern expedition cruising can.

Featuring 53 expertly appointed exterior-facing cabins, National Geographic Orion will traverse the Mediterranean in style. From Croatia's iconic Dalmatian Coast to the stunning cerulean seas along the Greek Isles, the intimately scaled National Geographic Orion will show travelers the Mediterranean from a new perspective, exploring remarkable islands and remarkable port cities.

"A Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic cultural expedition in the Mediterranean is a unique and holistic look at the region unlike any other; guests will step away from the crowds and immerse themselves in important mythical, historical and archeologic sites led by brilliant guides—on board and locally—who will provide a window into the region," said Trey Byus, Chief Expedition Officer, Lindblad Expeditions. "You may have been on a Mediterranean cruise before, but you haven't really explored its iconic landscapes, rich culture and storied heritage until you've been with Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic."

For more than 30 years, Lindblad Expeditions has been leading cultural expeditions along the iconic Mediterranean coasts. Combining decades of experience in the region with the unmatched expertise of National Geographic and some of the most knowledgeable expedition staff and crew in the industry—including naturalists, historians, researchers, guest speakers, National Geographic Photography Experts on select departures, plus at least two local guides per sailing—ensures a journey of deep discovery, and promises guests a richer understanding of the region's history, culture and unique biodiversity.

During the 2025 summer season, National Geographic Orion will embark on 19 expeditions along the iconic Mediterranean coasts, including these four brand new itineraries, including:

Ancient Mediterranean Odyssey: Exploring Greece, Croatia, and Albania (Eight Days)

Over the course of eight days, guests will sail between Greece, Albania and Croatia, delving into ancient empires and their archaeological treasures, and visiting fascinating UNESCO World Heritage sites, from Delphi to Dubrovnik. Guided by studied historians and researchers, guests will journey through time through as they explore the enchanting Dalmatian Coast, with a rich maritime history that dates to the Venetian Empire; soak in the Ionian Sea's idyllic turquoise waters; and encounter the region's lesser-known gems, including outlying Croatian isles and vestiges of antiquity in Albania.

Treasures of the Adriatic: Croatia's Dalmatian Coast and Montenegro (Eight Days)

For eight days, guests will marvel at the wonders of Croatia and Montenegro, where aquamarine waters, lush isles, and Venetian towns converge on one of Europe's most enchanting rivieras. Explore the winding lanes of the medieval walled cities from Kotor to Dubrovnik, and travel inland to witness pristine nature reserves, including the waterfall-laced Plitvice Lakes National Park. Stepping off the beaten path, guests will engage with the region's rich cultural heritage through customs such as oyster farming, sword dancing and silk embroidery, learning about their importance from the people dedicated to preserving these timeless traditions.

Greek Isles Odyssey: Mythology, History, and Cerulean Seas (Eight Days)

Legends come to life in the Greek Isles, where sun-drenched shores hold ancient relics and rich traditions from one of the world's oldest civilizations. Guests will embark on an eight-day Aegean odyssey to discover Cycladic islands both storied and secret, from iconic Santorini to laid-back Naxos and Paros, and explore them from every angle guided by some of the industry's most experienced expedition leaders and naturalists—through mythology and archaeology, natural wonders and culinary delights. When guests aren't basking in the beauty of the volcanic shores and storied villages, they can jump into the Aegean's inviting turquoise waters for diving, swimming, snorkeling, kayaking and more.

Crossroads of the Ancient World: Exploring Greece and Turkey (11 Days)

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic will return to Turkey as part of this brand new 11-day cultural expedition. Guests will journey along the magnificent isles and rocky coastlines of Greece and Turkey, where a mélange of Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman influences ensures a fascinating journey through history. Led by an expert expedition team and leading naturalists, guests will explore glittering marble cities of the ancient world from Delos to Ephesus; stroll the timeless villages of the Cyclades; and soak up the rhythms of everyday life as they travel age-old trade routes along vibrant Aegean coastlines poised at the crossroads of the world.

Designed for exploration and equipped with best-in-class tools for discovery, when National Geographic Orion guests aren't enjoying private tours of historical landmarks or authentic, behind-the-scenes insights from local guides, they can enjoy water activities in the crystal-clear Mediterranean Sea, from snorkeling and kayaking to diving and paddleboarding. On board, with its spirited, outward-facing design, guests will be able to bask in the stunning vistas of the Mediterranean whether they're in the cabin or dining alfresco on one of the many open-air deck spaces.

To learn more about National Geographic Orion's return to the Mediterranean, visit www.expeditions.com/destinations/mediterranean-aboard-national-geographic-orion.

About Lindblad Expeditions :

Lindblad Expeditions reveals the beauty and wonder of the world by leading high quality, authentic and immersive travel to the world's most remarkable and wild places. In collaboration with National Geographic Expeditions, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Expeditions is a co-brand that offers expeditions in 120+ destinations across all seven continents for curious and discerning travelers seeking to experience the world from a new perspective.

For reservations or additional information on voyages to some of the most beautiful, remote, and fascinating places on Earth, visit www.expeditions.com, call (855) 734-3271 to speak to an Expedition Specialist, or contact a travel advisor. Connect with Lindblad Expeditions on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

About National Geographic Expeditions :

For more than 135 years, National Geographic Explorers have ventured across continents and into remote cultures, down to the oceans' depths and up the highest mountains to further their understanding of the world. National Geographic Expeditions builds upon this legacy, inviting travelers to embrace their inner explorer and encounter the wonders of the world firsthand — up close and in depth — and be inspired by the experience. With many ways to explore the world via Signature Land, Expedition Cruise, River Cruise, or Private Jet, National Geographic Expeditions gives travelers unparalleled access to the world through the eyes of knowledgeable Experts. Additionally, traveling with National Geographic Expeditions helps further the work of the global community of National Geographic Explorers around the world. Through every trip booked, travelers support the National Geographic Society's researchers and Explorers who work to preserve, protect, and advance our understanding of the planet.

