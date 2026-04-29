National Geographic Society and Lindblad Expeditions Celebrate 20 Years of the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship

Introducing a new cohort of 36 educators who will embark on expeditions worldwide, continuing a 20-year legacy of once-in-a-lifetime educational and professional learning opportunities

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Geographic Society, in collaboration with Lindblad Expeditions, is proud to announce the 2026 Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship cohort. This year marks 20 years since the fellowship's founding. It brings together an outstanding cohort of 36 educators from across North America who embody the program's spirit of shaping the planetary stewards of tomorrow through learning, creating, connecting and exploring.

2026 Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship Cohort (Credit: Alexandra Daley-Clark/Lindblad Expeditions)

Supported through the Lindblad Expedition–National Geographic (LEX-NG) Fund, the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship is a professional learning opportunity for pre-K-12 educators who will embark on expeditions around the world. This year's Fellows will travel to destinations such as the Arctic, Europe and the Mediterranean, Galapágos, and the Southern Ocean on board National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' state-of-the-art expedition vessels. Through this extraordinary travel experience, the Fellows will deepen their geographic knowledge through immersive, field-based experiences they will bring back to their classrooms, communities and professional networks to ignite curiosity about the world. They will also take on a two-year commitment to support National Geographic's education initiatives and may be asked to conduct webinars, co-design resources, participate in meetups, and mentor other educators.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship, I am inspired by the energy and expertise this new cohort of educators brings to our global community," said Dr. Deborah Grayson, the National Geographic Society's chief education and community engagement officer. "Fellows bring the spirit of exploration directly to their students. Whether they are teaching chemistry through Galápagos ocean research or sparking creative writing with stories of Antarctic penguins, they equip students with an Explorer Mindset. By fostering geographic thinking, these educators are inspiring a new generation of changemakers to stay curious and explore the world. We are proud to support these leaders as they inspire the next generation to see beyond their horizons."

Consisting of educators from 22 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces, the 2026 cohort has a combined teaching experience of over 570 years. Their subject matter expertise ranges from geography, science and math to fine arts, music and foreign languages, and they teach learners at elementary through high school levels. Additionally, they represent a wide variety of student populations and school locations, including public schools, charter schools and informal learning environments across urban, suburban and rural settings.

"We are thrilled to welcome the next cohort of Grosvenor Teacher Fellows as we celebrate 20 years of this incredible program," said Amy Berquist, vice president of conservation, education, and sustainability at Lindblad Expeditions. "I am particularly excited to have an educator from Wyoming in this year's cohort, which means we now have Grosvenor Teacher Fellows in all 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and abroad at Department of Defense Education Activity Schools. Through immersive travel to some of the planet's most extraordinary ecosystems, these educators will gain invaluable perspectives they can bring back to the classroom: sparking curiosity, deepening understanding, and fostering a sense of responsibility for the natural world among their students."

The 2026 Grosvenor Teacher Fellows include:

Alexandra Valen , Gunston Middle School, Arlington, Virginia

, Gunston Middle School, Arlington, Virginia Allison Weller , Copiague Public Schools, Copiague, New York

, Copiague Public Schools, Copiague, New York Andrew Coburn , The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center, Providence, Rhode Island

, The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center, Providence, Rhode Island Andrew Thomas , Zela Elementary, Summersville, West Virginia

, Zela Elementary, Summersville, West Virginia Antoinette Tessaro , Roseville Joint Union High School District, Roseville, California

, Roseville Joint Union High School District, Roseville, California Austin Marsh , St. Thomas School, Medina, Washington

, St. Thomas School, Medina, Washington Braeden Kelly , Canadian Rockies Outdoor Learning Centre, Kananaskis Country, Alberta, Canada

, Canadian Rockies Outdoor Learning Centre, Kananaskis Country, Alberta, Canada Brittany DeValk , Ensworth School, Nashville, Tennessee

, Ensworth School, Nashville, Tennessee Brooke Nenadal , Williamsport Area School District, Williamsport, Pennsylvania

, Williamsport Area School District, Williamsport, Pennsylvania Bryan Price , Sparks Elementary School, Sparks, Maryland

, Sparks Elementary School, Sparks, Maryland Dakota Bahlau , George Long Elementary, Grass Lake, Michigan

, George Long Elementary, Grass Lake, Michigan Diane Chang-Ho , Temple City High School, Temple City, California

, Temple City High School, Temple City, California Erik Eckhoff , Poudre High School, Fort Collins, Colorado

, Poudre High School, Fort Collins, Colorado Geraldine Maskelony , Arlington Tech, Arlington, Virginia

, Arlington Tech, Arlington, Virginia Jennifer Hairrell , Maple Grove Middle School, Maple Grove, Minnesota

, Maple Grove Middle School, Maple Grove, Minnesota Jinhui Yu , William Land Elementary School, Sacramento, California

, William Land Elementary School, Sacramento, California Joshua Chard , East End Community School, Portland, Maine

, East End Community School, Portland, Maine Kacie Seitz , Kamali'i Elementary School, Kihei, Hawai'i

, Kamali'i Elementary School, Kihei, Hawai'i Katherine Adamson , Stockdale High School, Bakersfield, California

, Stockdale High School, Bakersfield, California Kathryn Berlin , Grizzlies Prep, Memphis, Tennessee

, Grizzlies Prep, Memphis, Tennessee Katie Ryan , Academy of Arts and Academics, Springfield, Oregon

, Academy of Arts and Academics, Springfield, Oregon Kim Etsitty , Navajo Pine High School, Navajo, New Mexico

, Navajo Pine High School, Navajo, New Mexico Lauren Parker , Fort Worth Academy, Fort Worth, Texas

, Fort Worth Academy, Fort Worth, Texas Melaney Sanchez , Mount Harmony Elementary, Owings, Maryland

, Mount Harmony Elementary, Owings, Maryland Melissa Easley , Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

, Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Newstein Chang , Bernards High School, Bernardsville, New Jersey

, Bernards High School, Bernardsville, New Jersey Perry Acorn , Wesmor Public High School, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada

, Wesmor Public High School, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada Reva Lobatos , Aspen Elementary School, Riverton, Wyoming

, Aspen Elementary School, Riverton, Wyoming Rhonda Burrough , Katy High School, Katy, Texas

, Katy High School, Katy, Texas Samantha Gomes , Preston High School, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

, Preston High School, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada Sarah Slack , IS 223 The Montauk School, Brooklyn, New York

, IS 223 The Montauk School, Brooklyn, New York Seamus Russell , St. Luke's Episcopal School, Mobile, Alabama

, St. Luke's Episcopal School, Mobile, Alabama Shakira Provasoli , PS 333 Manhattan School for Children, New York, New York

, PS 333 Manhattan School for Children, New York, New York Shelina Warren , Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Washington D.C.

, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Washington D.C. Susan Thompson , Grimmer Middle School, Schererville, Indiana

, Grimmer Middle School, Schererville, Indiana Taylah Hawks, Calvin Coolidge Senior High School, Washington D.C.

Since 2006, 470 educators have been selected for the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship. The program is named in honor of Gilbert M. Grosvenor, chairman emeritus of the National Geographic Society, in recognition of his decades-long work supporting pre-K–12 teachers and advancing geographic education across the United States and Canada. The expeditions were donated in perpetuity to the Society by Lindblad Expeditions' Founder and Board Co-Chair, Sven-Olof Lindblad in 2006 to mark Grosvenor's 75th birthday and to honor his service to the enhancement and advancement of geographic education.

The Fellows are chosen each year through a competitive application process. In addition to being hosted aboard the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions fleet for a life-changing, field-based experience, they may be asked to conduct webinars, co-design resources, participate in meetups, and mentor other educators.

Submissions for the 2027 Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship cohort are scheduled to open this fall. To learn more about the program, visit here.

About National Geographic Society:

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Fund:

The Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic (LEX-NG) Fund is a collaboration between Lindblad Expeditions and the National Geographic Society that supports projects to understand and protect our world's oceans, restore critical marine and coastal habitats, and foster environmental stewardship in the regions visited by our fleet, and beyond. The Fund is supported by generous travelers onboard the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions fleet and is made possible by the collaboration between National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions (www.expeditions.com) and National Geographic Society (www.nationalgeographic.org).

About Lindblad Expeditions:

Lindblad Expeditions, LLC, a subsidiary of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND), is the recognized pioneer of modern expedition cruising, creating the category after the family led the first non-scientific civilian expedition to Antarctica in 1966.

With nearly 60 years of experience and operational excellence, Lindblad Expeditions now commands the largest, most diverse fleet of expedition ships in the industry, consisting of 22 owned and chartered mission-built vessels ranging in size from 16-148 guests. Lindblad Expeditions offers over 100 unique itineraries across six continents, selling and operating over 600 annual departures on behalf of the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand. Together, the two industry leaders deliver unmatched expertise, bringing together leading scientists, naturalists and researchers to inspire travelers, highlight moments that elevate the soul, and foster a lifelong passion for the planet and its people.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions, its growing fleet and the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, visit www.expeditions.com.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions