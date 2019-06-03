National Geographic Society Names Kalee Kreider Chief of Content, Communications and Public Affairs

Kreider's career spans more than 25 years in communications, policy and politics, specializing in the areas of climate change, the environment, sustainability and technology. Throughout her consultancy career, Kreider has advised government agencies, corporations and nonprofit organizations in the United States and around the world and most recently served as a senior adviser to the United Nations Foundation and Vulcan, the technology company founded by Paul Allen. In 2014, Kreider began serving as a consultant to the National Geographic Society with a focus on its science and exploration impact initiatives.

"It is more important than ever that the Society use the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate the wonder of the world, define critical challenges and catalyze action to protect our planet," said Tracy R. Wolstencroft, president and CEO of the National Geographic Society. "Kalee is particularly well-suited to build upon our momentum and lead our content, communications and public affairs efforts into the future."

Previously, Kreider served as environmental adviser, communications director and spokesperson for former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. She was responsible for developing and managing a broad communications portfolio and liaising with executives on policy issues at Apple, Google, Current TV, Generation Investment Management and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (now Kleiner Perkins). In this capacity, she helped research and market three best-selling books, an Oscar-winning film and a top-selling app for the iPhone and iPad. Kreider also assisted with the slideshow that became the basis for "An Inconvenient Truth."

"I have developed a deep appreciation for the National Geographic Society and its ability to use science, exploration, education and storytelling to drive positive change, which speaks to my own sense of purpose," Kreider said. "I am thrilled to work with colleagues across the organization and to help share the Society's story in new and compelling ways."

Earlier in her career, Kreider served as senior vice president at Fenton Communications specializing in global warming and the environment. She also worked for a decade in the nonprofit sector directing environmental programs and was a Truman Scholar-in-Residence in the Clinton administration. She is a graduate of Rollins College where she earned a degree in history.

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate the wonder of the world, define critical challenges and catalyze action to protect our planet. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings and engaging audiences around the globe through signature convenings and content.

