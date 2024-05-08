NATIONAL GOLF COURSE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LABAR GOLF, APPOINTS CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY VETERAN, SCOTT WALTER, AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaBar Golf, the New Jersey-based golf course construction company, today announced Scott Walter, CPA, MBA as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Walter brings over 30 years of financial management and business development experience to LaBar Golf.

"We are thrilled to have Scott join the team" said LaBar Golf owner and president, Rich LaBar. "Scott brings the experience and talent we need to continue to ensure we meet client expectations as we further evolve and expand our business."

Scott Walter, CFO, LaBar Golf

Prior to joining LaBar Golf, Walter served as CFO of Lonestar Pipeline Contractors where he designed and implemented a robust accounting system while overseeing all aspects of accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payroll and established internal control policies and processes to help ensure quality.

"I am excited to join the LaBar Golf leadership team," said Walter. "There is so much growth and momentum within the golf industry and I'm honored to be joining such a talented and highly respected team as they continue to grow the business."

Walter completed his undergraduate degree in Accounting at Syracuse University, holds an MBA in Finance from Iona College, and is a Certified Public Accountant and member of AICPA.

