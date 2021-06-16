National Great Outdoors Month: Consumers Spend Big to Ready Vehicles and Automotive Accessories for Summer Travel with LINE-X

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's National Great Outdoors Month and nobody is more prepared for the popular summer business of getting back to nature than LINE-X, the leading manufacturer of high-performance protective coatings and industry-leading automotive and lifestyle accessories.

Following a record-setting 48 million households that went camping last year — and this number is predicted to increase — consumer spending on truck accessories and aftermarket services to outfit vehicles for the great outdoors is climbing at a comparable pace. This trend has propelled LINE-X beyond its global recognition as the leader in truck bedliners, gaining new market share for a long list of additional products. For example, the company's Truck Gear accessories line has experienced 25% growth.

"Nobody could have predicted the huge spike in LINE-X business from the pandemic. Consumers with stimulus money drove more spending foot traffic straight to us when cabin fever took over alongside a historic rise in camping, overlanding and outdoor excursions," said George Lezon, EVP of Operations. "We don't envision these consumer purchasing trends stopping anytime soon."

As consumer road trips continue to increase, so does the foot traffic to more than 550-plus LINE-X franchise locations across North America. LINE-X also has seen a 170% increase in digital consumer leads and online interest year over year.

Business has been strong for the LINE-X patent-protected spray coatings that offer lifetime guarantees and help vehicles navigate the most serious camping trails. Demand is also increasing for other outdoor products in the Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line like coolers, floor mats, step bars, ratcheting tie-down kits, and tonneau covers.

According to a recent TripAdvisor survey, an estimated 74% of Americans planning to travel this summer will stay in the U.S. The National Park Service is advising travelers to do advanced planning for their journeys, and LINE-X is expanding that message to include the proper maintenance and durability needs of vehicles hitting the roads.

For a complete list of LINE-X accessories and aftermarket services to outfit vehicles for the great outdoors, please visit https://linex.com/accessories .

ABOUT LINE-X

LINE-X LLC ( www.LINE-X.com ) is a global leader in high performance polyurea protective coatings offering scientifically formulated polymers that permanently bond to a wide range of surfaces for unmatched durability. With the launch of the brand's Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line, LINE-X's near-'unbreakable' coatings are complemented with premium, stylish truck offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. With prominent applications in the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine, and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to any business or manufacturer serious about protecting and prolonging the life of its products. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X supports more than 660 customers in 75 countries, manages eight warehouses across six continents, and employs an award-winning chemistry team with state-of-the-art product innovation lab. Follow LINE-X on Twitter @LINEXProtects , become a fan on Facebook of LINE-X Protective Coatings , follow LINE-X on Instagram @LINEXNorthAmerica , and check out what LINE-X is doing on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/LINEXProtects . #Unbreakable #Style. #LINEXIT.

