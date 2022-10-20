National Grid and LineVision Deploy Largest Dynamic Line Rating Project in the United States

Latest project will Save Consumers Transmission Line Rebuild Costs and Reduce Curtailment of Renewable Energy Projects by 350MW, while expanding overall grid capacity

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid, one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the world, and LineVision, the world's only provider of non-contact overhead power line monitoring systems, announced today that LineVision's sensors will be installed on transmission lines in western New York to increase grid capacity and reduce curtailment of planned renewable generation projects. The effort will be the first instance in New York where Dynamic Line Rating technology will be used to operate transmission lines in real-time, allowing National Grid to further optimize grid performance.

"We are pleased to again work with LineVision to optimize and modernize our network," said Bart Franey, Vice President of Clean Energy Development in New York for National Grid. "As National Grid works to meet ambitious climate goals, we are continuously looking for cost-effective ways to support the integration of renewable generation in New York. Based on our previous experience with LineVision technology, we expect we can unlock additional transmission capacity to help meet those goals. Knowing the rating of the transmission line helps us to understand how much additional power we can transmit, which is critical as we work towards the energy transition."

LineVision's LineRate DLR software and sensor platform will be deployed on 115kV transmission lines in upstate New York, providing enhanced visibility of their performance and capability. For example, one of the lines will transmit power from, among other sources, a 125MW utility-scale wind energy project providing power to 37,000 households in Chautauqua County, NY. The installation of DLR on these lines will help ensure clean energy from that project and other future projects is delivered to the grid. National Grid's work with LineVision on this project, and previous work together , will help New York State achieve its 70% renewable by 2030 goal while accelerating a cost effective path to the energy transition.

"National Grid has consistently shown leadership in building a cleaner, more flexible grid and ensuring a seamless path to decarbonization," said Hudson Gilmer, co-founder and CEO of LineVision. "Throughout several phases of our work with National Grid in both Massachusetts and New York, we have seen outstanding results, including an average increase in transmission capacity of over 30%. This project, along with five miles of circuit rebuilds, is projected to reduce curtailments by over 350 megawatts while increasing capacity by 190 megawatts. We will, in essence, have added enough capacity to existing power lines to power some 80,000-100,000 homes. We are thrilled with these developments and are eager to continue our work together."

About LineVision

LineVision provides electric utilities with the real-time monitoring and analytics needed to accelerate the net zero grid. LineVision's patented non-contact sensors collect critical information to unlock additional capacity on existing lines, provide insight into conductor health, and detect anomalies and risks. LineVision is helping our utility partners around the world lead the energy transition by increasing the capacity, resilience, and safety of the grid. LineVision's investors include Climate Innovation Capital, S2G Ventures, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Marubeni, UP Partners, National Grid Partners, Clean Energy Ventures, and Zoma Capital. For more information, visit www.LineVisionInc.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About National Grid

National Grid is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

