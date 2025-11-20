National Grid Foundation Empowers Future Leaders: Introducing its Inaugural Youth Advisory Council

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Grid Foundation has named 12 exceptional young leaders from New York and Massachusetts for its inaugural Youth Advisory Council (YAC). The new initiative is designed to amplify the voices of young changemakers and shape the Foundation's future social impact efforts, particularly in the areas of STEM education and literacy.

The YAC represents a pioneering step for the National Grid Foundation, providing a platform for youth to influence programs that directly address the needs and aspirations of their local communities. Members will advise on youth initiatives, share insights on grant-making for energy education and connect with peers committed to social impact.

"This accomplished group of 12 young leaders embodies the spirit of philanthropy and community engagement," said Robert Simmons, National Grid Foundation Executive Director. "Their insights will be invaluable in shaping our approach to social impact and ensuring that youth have a meaningful voice in the initiatives that affect them and our local communities."

The YAC will meet virtually, four times a year over a two-year term, participating in sessions centered on leadership and philanthropy facilitated by National Grid Foundation board members, employees, and community leaders. In recognition of their contributions, YAC members will receive a stipend for their time and expertise.

The application process opened in June for candidates aged 18-25. The inaugural members demonstrated significant community involvement and are set to begin their journey in January 2026. They include:

Oghenetega Adjoh, from the Bronx, attends SUNY Oswego and is a student government leader and civic advocate, committed to inclusive leadership. She currently serves as President-Elect of the Student Association, Treasurer of the SUNY Student Assembly, and Peer Leader in the Educational Opportunity Program.

Damien Bennett, from Schenectady, attends SUNYSchenectady County Community College and is a student leader, civic advocate, and workforce development champion with a background in aviation, public service and youth empowerment. He is studying Aviation Management and supporting National Guard operations through food service coordination. He is an AmeriCorps member and a YouthBuild graduate.

Sarah Dorme, from Nanuet, attends SUNY Oswego and is a student leader and mental health advocate with a passion for equity, wellness, and community impact. She serves as President of the Oswego Chapter of the Association of Black Psychologists and Youth Advisor for the state organization for the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI NYS).

Nylah Gausney, from Brooklyn, attends Delaware State University and is a dynamic leader and advocate for youth empowerment, education, and community engagement. She has led two student organizations -- President of Curls and Coils and Vice President of Queen in You, and she is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Amari Haynes, from New York, attends Stonehill College and is a dedicated youth advocate with a long-standing commitment to education, equity, and community engagement. She has worked with organizations like Boys Hope Girls Hope, Youth Over Guns, and the Sadie Nash Leadership Program, and interned with New York State Sen. Kevin Parker to support social justice initiatives.

Elianny Lopez, from Boston, attends the University of Massachusetts Boston and is a student leader, researcher, and advocate for equity in education and healthcare. She has served as President of the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) and as a community leader with Casa Latina where she organized cultural programming and academic support for underrepresented students.

Sean Millington, from Troy, attends the University at Albany and is a student leader and policy advocate with a strong commitment to civic engagement, equity and public service. As a senior leader in the State University of New York Student Assembly, he advocates for 1.3 million students across the state producing policy briefs and supporting legislative efforts.

Alicia Oberlender, from Camillus, attends Onondaga Community College and is a student leader and advocate for inclusive education, civic engagement, and community health. She serves as Student Trustee and Student Government Association Secretary, leads the American Sign Language Club.

Nafisa Rahman, from Bay Shore, attends Stony Brook University and is a student leader and advocate for inclusive education, cultural exchange, and youth empowerment. Her community work includes volunteering at Masjid Darul Quran, mentoring immigrant students through the Bay Shore Ambassadors Club, and promoting language and cultural inclusion through the university's English Pals Club.

Sumaiya Sayeed, from Queens, attends Williams College and is a student leader, researcher, and community advocate with experience in public service, education, and healthcare. She has served as a Community Outreach Fellow with the Center for Learning in Action, a student mediator, and a research assistant exploring caste and identity in South Asia. She also supports immigrant communities, promotes equitable transportation policy, and represents student voices through budget oversight and campus leadership.

Miles Stefko, from Rochester, attends the University at Buffalo and is a student researcher and community advocate passionate about science and service. He serves as Secretary of the Undergraduate Biology Association, conducts vaccine research at the Jacobs School of Medicine, and volunteers in both youth education and elder care.

Tasbia Uddin, from Lexington, attends Brandeis University and is a dynamic student leader, technologist, and advocate for equity in education and STEM. She serves as Scoutmaster and Social Media Manager for a First Tech Challenge Robotics Team, leads coding and robotics education for younger students, mentors through Einstein's Workshop, and represents her peers on diversity, equity and inclusion councils and school governance boards. She is a Next Gen Fellow and Site Council Representative.

The National Grid Foundation is an independent charitable arm of National Grid, established in December 1998. The Foundation has a long-standing commitment to enhancing the quality of life in its service areas through grants that support STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and literacy education. With the launch of the YAC, the Foundation is poised to further its mission of creating opportunities for young people to make a lasting social impact.

The Foundation helps advance National Grid's Grid for Good social impact community engagement initiative, dedicated to making a positive difference in the communities it serves through three guiding pillars – increasing access to affordable energy, developing the energy workforce and supporting community resilience.

About the National Grid Foundation

National Grid Foundation was created to enhance the quality of life across its grant making territory. The Foundation's ongoing challenge is to create opportunities for solutions to educational and environmental issues. Its objective is based on the principle that giving people the tools to build hope is an essential ingredient in the development of individuals, families, and communities. Since its inception in December of 1998, the Foundation has granted more than $43 million to local community organizations.

