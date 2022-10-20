National Grid Installs LineVision's Dynamic Line Rating Sensors to Expand the Capacity of Existing Power Lines

LineVision's Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology trialled for first time in Great Britain following successful deployment on National Grid's electricity networks in the US

Sensors and data analytics platform will highlight spare capacity on overhead power lines allowing for the integration of more renewable power

Technology has the potential to unlock 0.6GW of additional capacity per year, enough to power more than 500,000 homes and save £1.4 million in network operating costs

Combined with the construction of new infrastructure, the innovative technology forms part of National Grid's work to upgrade and adapt the electricity network to meet increased demand and help deliver a net zero grid

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid is deploying technology on its electricity transmission network that could expand the capacity of its existing overhead power lines. Partnering with LineVision , the world's only provider of non-contact overhead power line monitoring systems, it is installing sensors and the dynamic line ratings (DLR) platform on a circuit in the North of England to increase its power carrying limit.

The sensors will continuously monitor the transmission lines and apply advanced analytics to calculate the Dynamic Line Rating. The Dynamic Line Rating is determined by a power line's physical and electrical properties, such as size, resistance and maximum safe operating temperature, as well as the local weather conditions.

Electricity transmission lines have historically been operated using a "static" line rating calculated using conservative and static values for assumed weather conditions. LineVision's "dynamic" line ratings determine capacity limits by combining real-time conductor properties and forecasted weather conditions, allowing for more informed grid operations and safely increasing operational limits.

The new technology has the potential to unlock 0.6GW of additional capacity a year, enough to power more than 500,000 homes. By increasing capacity and allowing more renewable power to flow, this technology could also reduce constraint payments (where the electricity system operator pays generators to stop producing power to avoid overloading the transmission system) - with this trial potentially saving £1.4 million in constraint costs a year.

The two-year trial on a 275kV circuit between Penwortham and Kirkby in Cumbria follows the successful implementation of LineVision technology on National Grid's networks in New York and Massachusetts and is part of National Grid's ongoing investment to increase the grid's capacity and connect the renewable power needed for Britain to reach its net zero by 2050.

To learn more about the project, check out this video .

Lydia Ogilvie, Director of Network Strategy and Operations for National Grid said: "To meet the increasing demand for electricity and deliver net zero, our network needs to grow, but at the same time we are continually looking at ways of expanding capacity on our existing infrastructure. I'm proud that National Grid is leading the way in using transformational and innovative engineering, integrating vital grid enhancing technologies like LineVision's, to decarbonise, and deliver world class reliability, at lowest costs for consumers."

Hudson Gilmer, CEO of LineVision said: "If we are to have any hope of meeting ambitious climate targets by 2030, we need to essentially double the size of our grid. And while we need new transmission, we need to act now. LineVision's DLR platform can double the integration of renewables on the grid right now and we're pleased to work with our colleagues once again at National Grid to accelerate the path to a net-zero grid."

National Grid in the UK:

National Grid owns and operates the electricity transmission network in England and Wales , with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. We also operate, but do not own, the Scottish networks. Our networks comprise approximately 7,200 kilometres (4,474 miles) of overhead line, 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) of underground cable and 342 substations.

and , with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. We also operate, but do not own, the Scottish networks. Our networks comprise approximately 7,200 kilometres (4,474 miles) of overhead line, 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) of underground cable and 342 substations. Other UK activities mainly relate to businesses operating in competitive markets outside of our core regulated businesses; including interconnectors, gas metering activities and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) importation terminal – all of which are now part of National Grid Ventures. National Grid Property is responsible for the management, clean-up, and disposal of surplus sites in the UK. Most of these are former gas works.

Find out more about the energy challenge and how National Grid is helping find solutions to some of the challenges we face at https://www.nationalgrid.com/group/news .

. National Grid undertakes no obligation to update any of the information contained in this release, which speaks only as at the date of this release, unless required by law or regulation.

About LineVision

LineVision provides electric utilities with the real-time monitoring and analytics needed to accelerate the net zero grid. LineVision's patented non-contact sensors collect critical information to unlock additional capacity on existing lines, provide insight into conductor health, and detect anomalies and risks. LineVision's platform is rapidly deployed at scale without the need for scheduled outages, live line work, or specialised installation equipment. LineVision is helping our utility partners around the world lead the energy transition by increasing the capacity, resilience, and safety of the grid. For more information, visit www.LineVisionInc.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

SOURCE LineVision