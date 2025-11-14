National Grid Partners with Local Food Banks to Provide Funding for Families Facing Food Insecurity

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid is joining forces with local food banks and pantries across New York and Massachusetts to help combat food insecurity for families facing economic challenges as demand for assistance continues to rise. The company's contribution will help expand food assistance, enabling 15 food organizations to reach even more families with essential groceries and fresh produce, provide healthy meals for home-bound individuals and support pop-up pantries.

As the need for food assistance surges and states expand efforts to fill the gap to help families in need, National Grid's contribution will enable these vital community organizations to purchase more food and keep pantry shelves stocked. This support comes at a critical time as families navigate economic hardships.

"Families in our communities need our help more than ever," said Komie Jain, Global Head Social Impact and Community Engagement. "We are grateful to work with our local community partners help provide food for those in need. This is one of the many ways National Grid's social impact initiatives provide essential support in the communities we serve where it is needed most."

National Grid funding will support the following organizations:

National Grid is contributing $400,000 to local partner food organizations to help address the growing need for hunger relief.

"The increased need that Food Bank of Central New York has seen across our 11-county service area in 2 weeks has been staggering. We thank National Grid for these funds which will support the Food Bank and our community partners as we continue to work to meet the demand." – Karen Belcher, President & CEO, Food Bank of Central New York

"We're profoundly grateful to National Grid for this extraordinary generosity at a time when so many people are turning to the Food Bank and our region's food assistance network for help. This donation strengthens our ability to provide nutritious food to individuals and families – ensuring no one goes hungry when facing hard times." –Jillian Morgan, Director of Development, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

"Catholic Charities of Staten Island is deeply grateful to the National Grid Food Relief Funds for this generous grant, which will help ensure that no one in our community goes hungry. This support strengthens our mission to provide nutritious meals and essential food assistance to families experiencing hardship. We are thankful for this partnership and for the continued commitment to compassion and care that makes such an impact in the lives of our Staten Island neighbors." – Claire Atalla, CEO, Catholic Charities of Staten Island

"National Grid has once again demonstrated what it means to stand up for New Yorkers in times of crisis. Their generous support enables us to reach more families in Brooklyn and Queens who are struggling to put food on the table. At The Campaign Against Hunger, we see the faces behind the statistics every day, parents, veterans, and seniors who depend on our services. With partners like National Grid, we can continue to meet the moment with compassion and impact." – Dr. Melony Samuels, CEO and Founder, The Campaign Against Hunger

"We believe that true partnership is built on a shared mission. National Grid exemplifies this spirit--showing up not only with resources, but with sleeves rolled up and ready to lend a hand. Their commitment, especially at this time, is a powerful reminder that when businesses invest in community, we build something meaningful and lasting." – Pamela Denholm, Executive Director, Weymouth Food Pantry.

"National Grid's Food Assistance program, coming at this challenging time, is a huge relief. Rising food costs, the stoppage of benefits and the holiday season have stretched our resources to the max. With National Grid's support we are back making a difference providing turkeys and fresh vegetables for food insecure families in East New York, Brownsville, Sunset Park, and South East Queens. Once again National Grid stepped up for our communities and we are very grateful." – Don Hong, President, UA3

"We know that 42% of people in Buffalo & Erie County face financial hardship and struggle to afford necessities like food. The grants that National Grid is deploying across the state will help many people get the assistance they need during these trying times. We are grateful to National Grid for supporting the United Way's Community Resilience Fund, which allows us to continue to address urgent community needs in times of crisis." – Trina Burruss, President and CEO, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

"FeedMore WNY works with more than 400 partner agencies around Western New York to provide nutritional assistance to seniors, veterans, children, and families in need around our community. This support from National Grid is a huge help to our network, and will help FeedMore and our partners put food on the table for more families across Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties," –Tara A. Ellis, President & CEO, FeedMore WNY

"We are deeply grateful to National Grid for this generous $25,000 gift. At a time when so many families are struggling this support helps Long Island Cares ensure that our neighbors have food on their tables and hope for the days ahead. These funds will help sustain our mission to serve families at risk of food insecurity and to strengthen the safety net that keeps our community fed." – said Katherine Fritz, President & CEO, Long Island Cares

"These timely funds from National Grid will be put to use immediately to support vulnerable community members during our busiest time of the year. Funds will support our brick-and-mortar store location, our mobile pantry program and deliveries to homebound individuals. We are so grateful for the support of National Grid." – Robyn Burns, Executive Director, The Salem Pantry

"Island Harvest Food Bank is incredibly grateful to partner with National Grid. The grant of $50,000 will support our Hunger Relief Action Fund. National Grid is a year-round supporter of Island Harvest, including volunteer days with their staff, membership on our Board, and stepping up when Long Islanders are facing crisis." – Randi Shubin Dresner, President & CEO, Island Harvest

"In recent weeks, the needs of our community have grown greatly in the face of major program cuts and federal uncertainty that continues to create strain. Each time there has been an urgent need, National Grid shows up without hesitation for the Capital Region. Their generosity will have an immediate impact for the families we serve, through putting food on the table, helping local food pantries remain well stocked, and ensuring families have access to vital resources. We are proud to work alongside partners who share our commitment to helping every household thrive." – Peter Gannon, President and CEO, United Way of the Greater Capital Region

"We are deeply grateful to National Grid for their generous support, which helps us deliver essential food assistance to families in need. Strong community partnerships like this are the heart of our mission and make a meaningful difference for those served by the Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry." – Dave Perry, President, Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry

"We are truly grateful to National Grid for this timely and generous support. As an organization entirely reliant on donations, this partnership helps us provide food, clothing, and essential items to thousands of families each week, ensuring we can meet growing demand and uphold our mission to serve all in need." – Paul Lonergan, Executive Director, The Family Pantry of Cape Cod

In addition to financial support, National Grid employees will volunteer to assist with food distributions during the holiday season as part of the company's annual Grid for Good Season of Giving initiative, furthering the company's commitment to social impact and community engagement. This program, dedicated to making a positive difference in the local communities, is guided by three pillars – increasing access to affordable energy, developing the energy workforce and supporting community resilience.

