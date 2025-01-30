National Grid Renewables Announces Start of Operations at Two Solar Projects in Southern Minnesota

45 MW Fillmore County Solar and 50 MW Louise Solar located in Fillmore and Mower Counties

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Minnesota-based National Grid Renewables announced the start of operations at its Fillmore County Solar (Fillmore) and Louise Solar (Louise) projects, located in Southern Minnesota within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market. Together, the Fillmore and Louise projects will deliver a combined 95 megawatts (MW) of clean, homegrown solar power.

"Our roots began and remain planted in Minnesota, so it's meaningful to see these two projects come to life in our own backyard," said Blake Nixon, President and CEO of National Grid Renewables. "We've partnered with Xcel Energy for over a decade, and we're incredibly proud to be continuing our longstanding relationship with them to deliver clean, sustainable energy solutions to residents across the state of Minnesota."

Xcel Energy has executed power purchase agreements with both Fillmore and Louise projects. A proven leader in reducing carbon emissions while still delivering reliable and affordable energy for customers across its large service territory, Xcel Energy has committed to delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

"As we transition our electric grid to fully carbon-free sources, we must also ensure it has the capacity to meet unprecedented increases in demand from a more electrified economy, driven by the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles, data centers and more," said Ryan Long, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. "The Fillmore and Louise installations bring us a step closer to that future, serving our customers both here and across the Upper Midwest with additional renewable energy."

In celebration of the addition of these new projects to their Midwest portfolio, National Grid Renewables hosted a "Homegrown Minnesolar" community event last summer with landowners, community members, and project partners, highlighting the many benefits of the projects for local and state communities.

Fillmore and Louise were constructed by Berry Construction Company, Inc. (Berry). Combined, Fillmore and Louise employed 300 workers during the construction process. Over the first 20 years of operations, the projects are anticipated to contribute more than $30 million in direct economic impact, including over $4 million in new tax revenue to be distributed to local townships and counties. Above and beyond these benefits, the projects will contribute a combined $380,000 through dedicated education funds over the same time period; these donations will support the Southland and LeRoy-Ostrander school districts.

In addition to the economic benefits provided by the projects, Fillmore and Louise are anticipated to avoid more than 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the first 20 years of operation– the equivalent of removing roughly 568,000 cars from the road for one year. The projects will also generate enough clean energy to provide the equivalent electrical usage of 497,000 homes over the first 20 years of operations.

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

