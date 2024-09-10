National Grid Renewables Breaks Ground on Third ERCOT Solar Project

270 MW Blevins Solar Project located in Falls County, Texas

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid Renewables today announced the start of onsite construction at its Blevins Solar Project (Blevins) in Falls County, Texas. Once operational, the Blevins project will deliver 270 megawatts (MW) of clean solar power.

"Blevins is our third solar project to break ground in the great state of Texas, and our second in Falls County," said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President of Construction and Engineering. "We are excited to continue working with community members to bring significant local economic development to the Lonestar State."

The Blevins project will deliver significant economic value for the local community. Blevins is anticipated to generate approximately $90 million in direct impact over its 20-year operational lifecycle, including an estimated $52 million in tax revenue accruing to Falls County and the local school and emergency districts. The execution of two power purchase agreements (PPAs) was announced in late 2023 for the project. Additionally, Mortenson Construction will manage construction of the 2,300-acre project will and will sustain 360 construction and service jobs. Blevins will also use First Solar Series 6 Plus modules.

"We are grateful for our robust partnership with National Grid Renewables and the opportunity to build another significant and sustainable clean energy project in Texas," said Eric Grenz, Vice President and General Manager at Mortenson. "We are committed to providing career opportunities for the local Falls County community, stimulating local businesses, and contributing to the area's long term economic vitality."

"As an American company, First Solar is honored to supply cutting-edge Series 6 Plus modules to the Blevins Solar Project," commented Darin Green, Senior Director at First Solar. "Partnering with National Grid Renewables on this 270-megawatt project exemplifies our commitment to powering the clean energy transition here at home, while creating significant local economic benefits and reducing carbon emissions for the community in Falls County."

Above and beyond tax revenue and job creation, Blevins will contribute an expected $1.3 million to local charities and organizations over the first 20 years of operation through a dedicated charitable fund. These charitable funds are unique to National Grid Renewables and exemplify how they commit to being good neighbors within the communities in which their projects are built.

Scheduled to begin commercial operation at the end of 2025, the Blevins project is projected to eliminate an estimated 437,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions every year during operations — the equivalent of taking an estimated 101,700 cars off the road each year.

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

