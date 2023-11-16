National Grid Renewables Breaks Ground on Two Additional Ohio Solar Projects

Projects located in Ross, Highland, and Fayette Counties total 167.5 MW

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  National Grid Renewables announced the start of onsite construction at neighboring projects in southern Ohio today. Once operational, the Ross County Solar Project (Ross) and the Fayette Solar Project (Fayette) will deliver a combined 167.5 megawatts (MW) of clean solar power.

"Ross and Fayette mark our second and third projects to break ground in Ohio, the first being our Yellowbud Solar Project, in Ross and Pickaway counties," stated Joe Ibrahim, Vice President, Construction and Engineering at National Grid Renewables. "We're excited to extend our partnership with communities both locally and statewide, and we look forward to bringing these projects through construction into operation to benefit our neighbors and landowners."

Both projects are being constructed by Kiewit Power Constructors Co. and will utilize solar modules developed and produced by First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), who has a manufacturing plant near Toledo, Ohio.

"The success of the Yellowbud Solar Project is the result of National Grid Renewables' strong collaboration with First Solar, Kiewit, and the community," said Jake Lathers, project manager for Kiewit Power Constructors Co. "We look forward to continuing this partnership through the construction of the Ross and Fayette solar projects, which will provide clean, reliable energy to the local area along with additional economic benefits and training opportunities." 

At 120 MW, Ross is anticipated to produce an estimated $27 million in new tax revenue throughout its first 25 years of operation. Fayette, a 47.5 MW project, is estimated to create $10.6 million in tax revenue during that same period. Together, the projects will also donate approximately $670,000 through local charitable funds. Using the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator, the projects are estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 145,000 metric tons annually.

About National Grid Renewables 
National Grid Renewables develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

