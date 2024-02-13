National Grid Renewables Expands Minnesota Portfolio with Two Additional Solar Projects

News provided by

National Grid Renewables

13 Feb, 2024, 13:35 ET

Construction begins on 45 MW Fillmore County Solar and 50 MW Louise Solar Projects

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Grid Renewables announced the start of major onsite construction on two solar projects located in southern Minnesota. Both the 45-megawatt (MW) Fillmore County Solar project (Fillmore) located in Fillmore County, and the 50 MW Louise Solar project (Louise) located in Mower County are within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market.

"As a company that was founded and still headquartered in Minnesota, it's both exciting and rewarding to see this growth in renewable energy happening right in our own backyard," said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President of Construction and Engineering at National Grid Renewables. "These projects will not only provide additional tax revenue and jobs to the local residents, but also extend our commitment to being good neighbors with local and statewide residents."

Both Fillmore and Louise have executed power purchase agreements with Xcel Energy, a proven leader in reducing carbon emissions while still delivering reliable and affordable energy for residents across its large service territory. Also based in Minnesota, Xcel Energy has committed to delivering 100% carbon-free electricity to its customers by 2050.

"As leaders in the clean energy transition, we are dedicated to expanding the role of carbon-free electricity in the energy mix we provide to our Minnesota customers," said Bria Shea, Regional Vice President of Planning and Policy for Xcel Energy–Minnesota. "We are excited to include renewable energy from the Fillmore and Louise solar projects in this mix as we move one step closer to the clean energy future."

Together, Fillmore and Louise will contribute more than $30 million in direct economic impact over the first 20 years of operation. This includes over $4 million in new tax revenue to be distributed to local townships and counties, as well as the creation of 300 new construction jobs in the area. Above and beyond these benefits, the projects will contribute a combined $475,000 through dedicated project charitable funds over the same time period. These charitable funds are unique to National Grid Renewables and exemplify its commitment to being good stewards of the communities in which its projects are built.

Both projects will be constructed by Berry Construction Company, Inc. (Berry) and will utilize Series 6 Plus bifacial solar modules developed and produced by First Solar, Inc. (First Solar).

"We are now in our fifth year of designing and building solar power projects in Minnesota with National Grid Renewables, and we are excited to begin construction on the Fillmore and Louise projects," said Dean Bryant, President of Berry's Renewable Energy Division. "It has been a pleasure to be a partner with an industry leader like National Grid Renewables, working together to help meet the growing demand for renewable energy sources."

"First Solar is proud to support National Grid Renewables' Fillmore and Louise projects with our uniquely American and responsibly produced solar technology," stated Dana Kennard, Director of Business Development at First Solar. "As a company with its roots in the Midwest, it's exciting to support our valued partners as they work to develop the regional renewable energy market with US manufactured technology."

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: 
National Grid Renewables
[email protected]
Media Relations: 612.429.7050

SOURCE National Grid Renewables

