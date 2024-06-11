National Grid Renewables Selects SparkCognition's AI-Enabled Asset Performance Management Solution to Power its Growing Project Portfolio

SparkCognition Industrial AI Suite for Renewables will help maximize efficiency and revenue for the company's solar, wind, BESS, and hybrid projects.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced the selection of its Industrial AI Suite for Renewables by National Grid Renewables to optimize the performance and efficiency of National Grid Renewables' solar, onshore wind, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and solar/storage hybrid projects. Using SparkCognition's asset performance management (APM) solution, National Grid Renewables looks to maximize energy production and revenue, minimize maintenance costs, and optimize asset management/reporting workflows.

National Grid Renewables solar and onshore wind project portfolio generates roughly over 3,000 GWh of renewable energy annually across the United States. Scaling rapidly to meet the surging demand for renewable power on America's grid and ignite local economic growth, the company defined nine success criteria in choosing its next APM provider, including the ability to leverage AI to drive operational insights and streamline workflows. They chose SparkCognition's solution for its expansive breadth and depth of capabilities, including AI-powered anomaly detection, forecasting, and generative AI tools. "We are committed to operating our large and growing fleet of wind, solar, and BESS assets in a scalable and cost-effective way," said Joe Melsha, Vice President of Operations at National Grid Renewables. "SparkCognition's Industrial AI Suite for Renewables will provide the capabilities to do just that."

Industrial AI Suite for Renewables was built by renewable energy and AI experts to help owners and operators increase revenue by detecting underperformance early and reliably, improving planning decisions by automating data visibility and utility, and reducing time spent creating reports and diagnosing and correcting anomalies.

"We are extremely pleased that National Grid Renewables selected SparkCognition as the APM provider for its Renewable Fleet," said Dr. Sandeep Gupta, VP of Product Management at SparkCognition. "This is the latest validation that AI-enabled asset performance management has come of age and is creating tremendous value for renewable energy operators."

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition develops artificial intelligence solutions that empower today's leading companies to predict outcomes, prescribe next best actions, and automate workflows. Leveraging our Industrial AI & Data Platform to unify and automate data management, customers gain access to our proprietary AI software technology to help them minimize downtime, maximize asset performance, optimize resources, and proactively address safety. Our patented and perfected solutions enable digital transformation across global industries—allowing organizations at any stage of their AI integration to operationalize the full power of their data at speed and scale. To learn more, visit www.sparkcognition.com.

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops, owns, and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

