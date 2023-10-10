National Group "Term Limit the Court" Appoints Donald Scarinci

Scarinci Named to Advisory Board Seeking Term Limits for U.S. Supreme Court Justices

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck Managing Partner Donald Scarinci has been appointed to serve on the advisory board of Term Limit the Court (TLTC), an organization devoted to establishing term limits for justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. Scarinci joins legal and political experts who will guide and implement TLTC's strategy.

Learn more about Term Limit the Court at: https://termlimitthecourt.com/ =

"Donald Scarinci has a well-earned reputation as a keen and insightful authority on the Constitution and the courts," stated Alan Cohn, CEO of Term Limit the Court. "We believe ending lifelong tenure on the court is imperative to restoring public confidence. We are grateful and honored Donald is joining this effort."

New members named to the advisory board also include former Federal District Court Judge Nancy Gertner, former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones, and Andrew Warren, the elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, Florida.

About Term Limit the Court

According to a survey conducted by AP and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research , 67% of Americans favor term limits for Supreme Court Justices. TLTC was founded to work with Congress to pass a term limit law, to build a national campaign of public support, and to serve as a primary resource for information on the need for term limits. It seeks to end lifetime tenure on the Supreme Court and ensure a more balanced and ethical court.

Learn more about Term Limit the Court: https://termlimitthecourt.com/

About Donald Scarinci

Donald Scarinci is the Founding Partner of Scarinci Hollenbeck. He writes and lectures about Constitutional Law and edits the award-winning Constitutional Law Reporter , an educational website that contains an annotated U.S. Constitution and information about the Supreme Court. He is well known for his work in municipal and school law. He is the author of David Brearley and the Making of the United States Constitution and Redistricting & the Politics of Reform . He writes a column in the NJ Globe on state and national topics.

Learn more about Donald Scarinci: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/attorneys/donald-scarinci

Contact:

Alan Cohn, CEO Term Limit the Court

366675@email4pr.com

(813) 618-0394

SOURCE Term Limit the Court