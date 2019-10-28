National Harbor Drops the Mic on the Holidays

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic performances from Mariah Carey, fireworks, 2 million lights. Santa rides on a Ferris wheel, dazzling shows, and all the trappings of the season highlight why National Harbor, the waterfront destination on the Potomac River, is a big draw for holiday getaways.

National Harbor

Kicking off the festivities will be Gaylord National Resort's Christmas On The Potomac presented by Pepsi. Guests to the resort this holiday season will experience an extra 7,000 pounds of ice with new attractions including Reindeer Rush Ice Tubing and an outdoor ice skating rink. The two offerings add to Gaylord National Resort's more than 2 million pounds of ice used to create colorful, life-size ice sculptures for the resort's signature attraction, ICE!, presented by DEI©. Attendees can also look forward to a festive celebration featuring "Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas." They will be transported into a magical Who-ville experience with interactive ice sculptures and displays, a children's miniature train, Cirque Dreams Unwrapped stage show and Atrium Laser Light Show. Overnight packages, attraction details and ticket information can be found at: www.ChristmasOnThePotomac.com.

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey will be marking the 25th anniversary of her holiday anthem, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at MGM National Harbor for two performances, December 9 and 10. The resort's Conservatory will feature a stunning holiday themed display and evening light shows synchronized to music. Dine at the Fish by Jose Andres or take in a show at the MGM at The Theatre where Cirque Dreams Holidaze is on the bill December 20-23. Also scheduled to perform in December, Anita Baker, Xscap3, SWV and 702.

Tanger Outlets National Harbor is having its biggest sale of the year at its Moonlight Madness & After Thanksgiving sales event at its 82 brand name outlet stores. Start your night with an early dinner and stunning sunsets in National Harbor's Waterfront District and then find exclusive deals starting at 6:00 PM on Thanksgiving and continuing throughout the entire weekend.

Celebrate the season with Holidays at the Harbor presented by Chase in the Waterfront District of National Harbor. This includes nightly lighting of its 56-foot tree and two million twinkling lights, snow will fall over the tree during the light show on weekends, along with a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the sky on Saturdays.

Santa also makes an appearance during the holidays and turns his sleigh in for rides with visitors on The Capital Wheel every Saturday. Each climate-controlled gondola, warmed to a comfortable 72-degrees, will be wrapped in holiday cheer featuring peppermint striping, Santa hats and snowflakes. Guests can also enjoy custom-photos, and hot cocoa.

For a holiday with a view, the AC Hotel National Harbor offers prime position to take in the destination's holiday festivities from its waterfront rooms and outdoor terraces. The hotel also features a heated-wrap around Peppermint Patio and holiday packages include destination attraction tickets.

To learn more about National Harbor holidays and a schedule of events, go to www.nationalharbor.com. On social media, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

