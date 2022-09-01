National Hardware Show Opens Registration September 1 for January 31 - February 2 Show in Las Vegas

Registration Badge Will Include Access to Five Industry Shows

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Hardware Show (NHS) registration is officially open today. Register before September 30, 2022 for free admission to the January 31 – February 2, 2023 show (approval based on registration qualifications). NHS will occupy the South Hall and Bronze Lots at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Pack your walking shoes, as the show shares a badge that gains access to four other industry leading shows including NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), NKBA's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), International Surface Event and Las Vegas Market (Winter) show.

NHS is an experience and a resource for brands, inventors, buyers, industry leaders to see/show the hottest products for BBQ & Grills, Outdoor & Garden, Building, Electrical, Hardware & Tools, Homewares, Paint, Plumbing, Global Sourcing, New Technologies and more.

Highlights include:

NHS Backyard – relaunching in 2023 with a new vision, is the National Hardware Show's dedicated home for all things lawn, garden, farm, ranch, outdoor living and grilling. Expect a hands-on demonstration area with products from throughout the entire show floor (in & out) and on-stage product presentation from leading press/influencers. Wrap each day with a happy hour networking opportunity and live entertainment.

– relaunching in 2023 with a new vision, is the National Hardware Show's dedicated home for all things lawn, garden, farm, ranch, outdoor living and grilling. Expect a hands-on demonstration area with products from throughout the entire show floor (in & out) and on-stage product presentation from leading press/influencers. Wrap each day with a happy hour networking opportunity and live entertainment. HABITAT – the home for innovation and discovery encompasses three feature areas:

– the home for innovation and discovery encompasses three feature areas: CURATED: a selection of products that align with consumer trends and buying behaviors.



NEW: filled with products that have had alterations, innovations and improvements made.



NEXT: inventors brining their ideas to life for the first time. Altogether you will see nearly 300 products on display in this feature area.

NHS Retail Solutions Center – a new area at the show dedicated to showcasing evolving technologies and merchandising solutions that improve functionality and drive sales in retail stores.

– a new area at the show dedicated to showcasing evolving technologies and merchandising solutions that improve functionality and drive sales in retail stores. Influencer Summit – the first ever NHS Influencer Summit ( January 31 ) will draw all levels/categories of influencers and teach essentials for communicating, storytelling, partnering. Hosted by Influencer / Business leaders in the home space – who additionally will be on-stage presenting products in NHS Backyard or on the UIA Pitch Panels.

– the first ever NHS Influencer Summit ( ) will draw all levels/categories of influencers and teach essentials for communicating, storytelling, partnering. Hosted by Influencer / Business leaders in the home space – who additionally will be on-stage presenting products in NHS Backyard or on the UIA Pitch Panels. United Inventors Association (UIA) – will offer educational seminars and "Shark Tank" style UIA Product Pitch Panels on stage hosted by business leaders to guide inventors down the path to success. Affiliated Inventors Summit Group will host an Inventors Showcase January, 30 for up and coming product developers/inventors.

– will offer educational seminars and "Shark Tank" style UIA Product Pitch Panels on stage hosted by business leaders to guide inventors down the path to success. Affiliated Inventors Summit Group will host an Inventors Showcase January, 30 for up and coming product developers/inventors. The NHPA (North American Hardware and Paint Association) – will run the first ever Foundations of Merchandising Management Series for Independent Retailers. The series is designed to train team members in advanced product sourcing, merchandising and acquisition strategies.

– will run the first ever Foundations of Merchandising Management Series for Independent Retailers. The series is designed to train team members in advanced product sourcing, merchandising and acquisition strategies. The Made in USA trail – will encompass even more outstanding domestic, best-in-class products and services that value high labor standards, top quality manufacturing and safer products that keep Americans working.

"NHS and NHS Backyard are focused on delivering innovative and profitable strategies for growth in the hardware, home improvement & outdoor living communities. NHS serves the entire value chain and creates a connection point for the industry at the beginning of the year to learn about new trends, see new inventions, source from global partners, test new products and learn about new technologies and marketing strategies that will grow businesses," said Beth Casson, Event Leader, National Hardware Show. "We are excited to be the first show of the year and are eager to unite the community for a lot of learning and fun!"

Register HERE

About the National Hardware Show®

The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 77 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War 2 housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today's current location in Las Vegas, NHS is the most comprehensive event, education and networking platform serving the hardware and home improvement industry. As the industry spearhead, it keeps a focused eye on the cultural, environmental, and technological developments shaping the future of modern living. NHS unites and guides the industry at its live events and on its interactive channels by delivering unparalleled opportunities for fostering connections, deepening insights, and building innovative and profitable strategies for growth. For more information visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com .

General Inquiries

[email protected]

(888) 425-9377

SOURCE National Hardware Show