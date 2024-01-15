National Hardware Show Registration Now Open for the 79th Annual Show in March in Las Vegas

The Leading Hardware and Home Improvement 79th Industry Show Welcomes Attendees For An Immersive Experience Complete with New Events and Exhibitor Categories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Hardware Show (NHS) , the premier event for the hardware and home improvement industry, is thrilled to announce that registration is NOW OPEN for its 79th annual trade show. Complete with new exhibitor categories, industry leading influencers to tell stories LIVE from the show floor, programs tailored to professional contractors and a myriad of immersive, educational and engaging experiences to help business thrive for all attendees. Get excited for the industry's premier gathering that blends top-notch brands, immersive experiences, riveting insights and unbeatable networking opportunities at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall March 26 to 28. Schedule of events HERE .

Key Highlights for NHS 2024:

Popular and NEW Exhibitor Categories : NEW categories for the 2024 show include Gift, Hobby, Craft, Sporting Goods, and Services & Solutions. Popular and returning categories will pack an almost sold out show floor including BBQ & Grills, Outdoor & Garden, Building, Electrical, Hardware & Tools, Homewares, Paint, Plumbing, Global Sourcing, New Technologies and more. Attendees can expect a diverse showcase of products and services shaping the future of the industry. Limited space left, interested exhibitors details here .

: NEW categories for the 2024 show include Gift, Hobby, Craft, Sporting Goods, and Services & Solutions. Popular and returning categories will pack an almost sold out show floor including BBQ & Grills, Outdoor & Garden, Building, Electrical, Hardware & Tools, Homewares, Paint, Plumbing, Global Sourcing, New Technologies and more. Attendees can expect a diverse showcase of products and services shaping the future of the industry. Limited space left, interested exhibitors . NHS Welcomes Industry Professionals : NEW! NHS is welcoming Carpenters, Electrician, General Contractors, Handymen & Handywomen, HVAC technicians, Landscapers, Makers / DIYers, Masons, Mechanics, Painters, Plasterers, Drywall Installers, Plumber, Remodeler as invited guests to make lasting connections, gain valuable insights, and craft the most innovative and lucrative strategies for their business growth with a series of educational and networking opportunities. There will be an exclusive PRO Party for a night of celebration, networking, and good times. DETAILS .

: NEW! NHS is welcoming Carpenters, Electrician, General Contractors, Handymen & Handywomen, HVAC technicians, Landscapers, Makers / DIYers, Masons, Mechanics, Painters, Plasterers, Drywall Installers, Plumber, Remodeler as invited guests to make lasting connections, gain valuable insights, and craft the most innovative and lucrative strategies for their business growth with a series of educational and networking opportunities. There will be an exclusive PRO Party for a night of celebration, networking, and good times. . NHS Influencer Program: Well known influencers and industry leaders will attend as prominent guests, offering insights into the latest trends and innovations through videos from the show floor with content posted in real time. Influencers are welcome to attend as invited guests of NHS. DETAILS .

Well known influencers and industry leaders will attend as prominent guests, offering insights into the latest trends and innovations through videos from the show floor with content posted in real time. Influencers are welcome to attend as invited guests of NHS. . Executive Summit : The Executive Summit will host informational sessions with trending industry topics and prominent voices including VP of Industry Marketing at Houzz, Liza Hausman ; How Changing Consumer Perceptions Impacts Retailers and Manufacturers presented by EY Americas; Consumer Trends in Merchandising and Planning Strategies presented by EY-Parthenon.

: The Executive Summit will host informational sessions with trending industry topics and prominent voices including VP of Industry Marketing at Houzz, ; How Changing Consumer Perceptions Impacts Retailers and Manufacturers presented by EY Americas; Consumer Trends in Merchandising and Planning Strategies presented by EY-Parthenon. NHS Backyard: Where outdoor products come to shine! The NHS Backyard is the National Hardware Show's home for all things lawn, garden, farm, ranch, outdoor living, and grilling. The weather will be perfect to sample food created by grilling masters all day, and at the annual NHS Cook-off. Each day will unwind with live music in the Backyard Beer Garden. DETAILS .

Where outdoor products come to shine! The NHS Backyard is the National Hardware Show's home for all things lawn, garden, farm, ranch, outdoor living, and grilling. The weather will be perfect to sample food created by grilling masters all day, and at the annual NHS Cook-off. Each day will unwind with live music in the Backyard Beer Garden. . The North American Hardware and Paint Association (NHPA) Presence: NHS is proud to host NHPA, bringing together key players from the hardware retail industry. NHPA will host the Foundations of Merchandising Management Series for Independent Retailers, designed to train team members in advanced product sourcing, merchandising and acquisition strategies. SCHEDULE .

NHS is proud to host NHPA, bringing together key players from the hardware retail industry. NHPA will host the Foundations of Merchandising Management Series for Independent Retailers, designed to train team members in advanced product sourcing, merchandising and acquisition strategies. . United Inventors Association (UIA) Stage: The stage will offer a platform for inventors to showcase their groundbreaking products and ideas "Shark Tank" style. The UIA Product Pitch Panels will be hosted by business leaders to guide inventors to success. SCHEDULE .

The stage will offer a platform for inventors to showcase their groundbreaking products and ideas "Shark Tank" style. The UIA Product Pitch Panels will be hosted by business leaders to guide inventors to success. . West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center: The show is back in the West Hall, with convenient transportation to and from, a wide open floor plan, as well as outdoor backyard experiences. MAP HERE .

The show is back in the West Hall, with convenient transportation to and from, a wide open floor plan, as well as outdoor backyard experiences. . VIP Reception at Sphere: To kick off the show in style with an alluring experience, a VIP reception will be hosted at Sphere , offering an exclusive networking opportunity for industry leaders, exhibitors, and VIP attendees.

To kick off the show in style with an alluring experience, a VIP reception will be hosted at , offering an exclusive networking opportunity for industry leaders, exhibitors, and VIP attendees. After Dark Partnership: NHS has partnered with After Dark to provide VIP attendees with exclusive access to popular attractions throughout the city. This collaboration taps into the vibrant and exciting offerings of Las Vegas , allowing attendees to experience the best the city has to offer.

"We've finally had a full year to plan and have taken full advantage of it. We are bringing new categories to the table to enhance the shopping experience and new programs and perks to add value to the overall show experience. We strive to create an event that serves the entire hardware and home improvement industry and are committed to helping the industry continue to thrive," said Beth Casson, Event Leader, National Hardware Show.

The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 79 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War 2 housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today's current location in Las Vegas, NHS is the most comprehensive event, education and networking platform serving the hardware and home improvement industry. As the industry spearhead, it keeps a focused eye on the cultural, environmental, and technological developments shaping the future of modern living. NHS unites and guides the industry at its live events and on its interactive channels by delivering unparalleled opportunities for fostering connections, deepening insights, and building innovative and profitable strategies for growth. For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com .

