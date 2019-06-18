National Hardware's G-Rex™ Adjustable Bungee Wins New Product Award

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Hardware®, a brand of Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division (HHI), will introduce the latest innovation in bungees, G-Rex™ Adjustable Bungee this fall. On Wednesday, May 6th, the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, G-Rex™ received an award for new products in the New Product Launch category. This category recognizes outstanding products with new innovations that will launch later this year.

This premium bungee is the perfect solution for homeowners and outdoor enthusiast in need of a functional and durable bungee that fits a variety of needs. The patented design allows for a superior holding strength and a wide array of uses. Constructed to military grade standards, the G-Rex™ is the only bungee you'll ever need.

G-Rex™ by National Hardware is the first bungee to come fully equipped with a shock absorbing general utility bungee that adjusts from lengths of 7 inches up to 6 feet, an interchangeable head for a variety of projects, wall-mountable access for easy storing, shock absorbent cord for general utility purposes and a patent pending design mechanism that allows easier adjustability with superior hold strength. In just 3 simple steps, the G-Rex™ adjustable bungee secures any storage needs in seconds. The G-Rex™ adjustable bungee is constructed to military standards and features UV resistant coating to provide premium security, lasting quality and easy installation.

G-Rex™ The Adjustable Bungee – National Hardware is the first to offer the innovative G-Rex™ by National Hardware (Available in 2-pack this fall starting at $19.99 MSRP); is the only bungee you'll ever need. The innovation comes fully equipped with a premium patent pending slip-resistant head that allows for easy-installation and optimal security for your storage needs. The G-Rex™ adjustable bungee allows you to secure your cargo in seconds.

"The G-Rex™ adjustable bungee combines all the technologies of bungee that currently exists in the market and then adds a premium innovation for an everyday user," says Patrick Salome, Product Marketing Manager, Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division. "With this new innovation to the bungee, a consumer can now safely and soundly secure their cargo in seconds."

About National Hardware

Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) is a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware and plumbing with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Stanley®, Pfister® and EZSET®. HHI is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builder's hardware (National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia. To learn more about National Hardware, visit http://www.natman.com.

