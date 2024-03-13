National health care leaders announce bold commitments to support public health

The Common Health Coalition offers health care organizations a path to deepen public health partnerships and prepare for future crises.

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Common Health Coalition: Together for Public Health announced a bold new set of commitments that will better equip U.S. health care organizations to collaborate with public health systems in preparing for the next public health emergency. Founded by AHIP, the Alliance of Community Health Plans, the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, and Kaiser Permanente, the Common Health Coalition is using lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen the relationships between health care organizations and public health systems, two vitally important components of the U.S. health system that have long operated in parallel.

The new commitments are informed by expert analysis and real-world examples of health care and public health organizations working together, and reflect guidance from an advisory council of public health leaders at the local, state, and federal levels. The Coalition's founding organizations have each committed to specific actions they will carry out in partnership with relevant public health agencies and professionals.

"Only by weaving together health care delivery and public health — using the shared experiences of COVID-19 as our stitching — will we ensure that our health system is ready to confront the next crisis," said Dave A. Chokshi, M.D., M.S., who chairs the Common Heath Coalition. "Today, five leading health care organizations are committing to actions that will help our nation be better prepared for future health emergencies. Together, we'll work hand in hand toward the common goal of health, and we encourage leaders across the health community to join us."

COLLECTIVE COMMITMENTS THAT ADVANCE PROGRESS AT THE INTERSECTION OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND HEALTH CARE

The Coalition's founding members are committing to action in four priority areas:

Coordination between health care and public health

Always-on emergency preparedness

Real-time disease detection

eal-time disease detection Exchange of actionable data, particularly to advance equity

"Kaiser Permanente is ready to take the steps needed to invest in the well-being of our members, our communities, and the broader U.S. public health system," said Bechara Choucair, M.D., senior vice president and chief health officer at Kaiser Permanente. "The actions we have committed to taking today will result in foundational improvements to the way health care and public health work together — and that will transform how people experience health in our country."

A CALL TO ACTION ACROSS THE HEALTH SYSTEM

Partnership is key to the Common Health Coalition's work, and the Coalition's founding members are calling on U.S. health care and public health organizations to join this effort. The Common Health Coalition is advancing concrete, achievable actions that are replicable through partnerships with public health systems across the country.

"Collaboration is a guiding principle at the Alliance of Community Health Plans, and we have a long and proud tradition of developing deep roots in the communities we serve," said Ceci Connolly, president and CEO of the Alliance of Community Health Plans. "From promoting high-quality, affordable care to improving health care resilience, we're excited to play a pivotal role in supporting the nation's public health system."

"Communication and collaboration are essential to solving our nation's greatest challenges. The pandemic reinforced this, and as cornerstones of their communities — hospitals and health systems know this. Using this experience to establish better lines of communication with local and state public health leadership will help us be better prepared for whatever lies ahead," said Michelle Hood, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the American Hospital Association. "The AHA and our 5,000-plus members know that we can meaningfully improve health and health equity if we join forces and continue to enhance collaboration."

"The American Medical Association is committed to improving the health of the nation and removing obstacles that interfere with patient care," said Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, M.D., M.P.H, president of the American Medical Association. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, significant barriers hindered public health and hampered our collective response to a national and global crisis. We are working with partners to overcome these barriers and ensure that we are better prepared for the next public health challenge. Our success depends on the support of partners from across sectors, and we are counting on other health care organizations to join us."

"Being prepared to rapidly identify and address the next health threat to enter the community requires a seamless system across the continuum of health agencies. Such a system would have a forward-leaning emergency posture with strong partnerships that demonstrate effective coordination," said Georges C. Benjamin, M.D., executive director of the American Public Health Association. "By partnering effectively on these commitments we can improve disease detection and control."

"As the nation's health risks — from infectious disease outbreaks to rising rates of chronic diseases to extreme weather — increase, now is the time to strengthen partnerships between the health care and public health systems. A healthy community is a more resilient community. Through strengthened collaboration, health care and public health practitioners can bring each sector's experience and expertise to bear to protect health during future emergencies," said J. Nadine Gracia, M.D., M.S.C.E., president and CEO of Trust for America's Health.

"As an organization that builds collaboration between public health and health care, ChangeLab Solutions sees the promise these influential health leaders have in harnessing strengths, lessons, and opportunities to advance a more equitable health system that is equipped to address long-standing health inequities and is ready to tackle any crisis," said Sarah de Guia, chief executive officer, ChangeLab Solutions.

ENGAGING COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

In addition to announcing its commitments, the Common Health Coalition today published the Common Health Compendium, which highlights examples of effective activities that organizations can take on as they join the Coalition and commit to action. The Common Health Coalition will continue sharing tools and resources to help other health care organizations support public health, including hosting virtual learning and action workshops to elevate the stories of those already implementing these innovations on the ground.

ABOUT THE COMMON HEALTH COALITION

The Common Health Coalition: Together for Public Health brings together leading health organizations in pursuit of a reimagined health system: one in which the nation's health care and public health systems no longer work in parallel, but hand in hand — with better health for all as the common goal.

The Coalition's Steering Committee and founding members are AHIP, the Alliance of Community Health Plans, American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and Kaiser Permanente. Former New York City Commissioner of Health Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MSc, chairs the Coalition and Chelsea Cipriano, MPH, serves as its Managing Director. Our work is informed by an advisory council of public health leaders chaired by Georges C. Benjamin, MD, Executive Director of the American Public Health Association, and J. Nadine Gracia, MD, MSCE, President and CEO of Trust for America's Health. ChangeLab Solutions, a national nonprofit that uses the tools of law and policy to advance health equity, is serving as a host of the Coalition.

