National Health Foundation and Everytable Bring Healthy Meals to Those Experiencing Homelessness

Building on a best-in-class recuperative care experience in Southern California, NHF operates its recuperative care programs with a single theme: good enough is not good enough. Kelly Bruno, President & CEO of NHF, has adopted a mantra over the past few years, "Unless you and I want to eat here, lay our heads down in these bedrooms, and want to be here, it is not good enough for our guests. They are not less than. They deserve quality." Most recently, this lead NHF to partner with Everytable to bring nutritious meals to guests in its recuperative care programs.

NHF was first introduced to Everytable through Project Roomkey – a statewide initiative to house individuals living on the streets to curb the spread of COVID-19. Among the services offered at the hotel managed by NHF are on-site social and medical services and access to three, nutritious meals each day provided by Everytable.

"We heard direct feedback from our guests on how much they enjoyed the meals provided by Everytable," shares Bruno. "This along with our shared values and mission to serve the most vulnerable communities affirmed our decision to extend this partnership to our permanent recuperative care locations."

"Working with National Health Foundation these past months has demonstrated that a model can be created that can change the way America addresses food insecurity in years to come," said Sam Polk, CEO, Everytable. "Everytable is proud to work with NHF to provide a critical lifeline to those most vulnerable to hunger and food insecurity."

The partnership launched in October 2020 and has been implemented at NHF's Recuperative Care sites in Pico-Union and Mid-City. By partnering with Everytable, NHF is committed to working with like-minded organizations and providing dignified care to individuals recovering from a hospital discharge.

About National Health Foundation

Founded in 1973, National Health Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that works within communities to eliminate barriers to health, address the root causes of poor health, and advocate and empower under-resourced communities to find solutions that lead to lasting change. Embracing the guiding philosophy that health begins where we live, learn, work and play, the organization's advocacy and work focuses on four key areas: housing, food access, built environments and education.

About Everytable

Founded in 2016, Everytable is a mission-driven food company that fights for food justice and equality by making fresh, nutritious food accessible and affordable for everyone. Today, Everytable is a multi-channel, fresh-prepared food business blending grab-and-go storefronts, subscriptions, SmartFridges and institutional food service with meals supplied by a central kitchen and priced according to the neighborhood. The social enterprise (Public Benefit Corporation) recently launched a pioneering social equity franchise program to empower, train and fund disenfranchised entrepreneurs from marginalized communities to open Everytable franchises in their own communities. For more information, please visit www.everytable.com.

