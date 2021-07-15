National Health Foundation Receives Major Gift of $586,000 from Providence Southern California to Grow its Recuperative Care and Community Health Services

The incredible investment comes at a crucial time, as Los Angeles battles a growing homelessness crisis and attempts to fill an expanded need for medical care and community resources for its most vulnerable populations. Since 2009, National Health Foundation has met the need through its model of recuperative care, which includes an innovative approach to patient-centered, trauma-informed care, paired with round-the-clock nurses, social workers, and housing placement experts. In 2020, 1,129 guests stayed at National Health Foundation's recuperative care facilities, 44% of which transitioned to stable housing.

"We are honored and humbled by the gift from Providence, which demonstrates a common vision for a revolutionized approach to health care and housing," said Kelly Bruno, National Health Foundation President and CEO. "We look forward to expanding our services and being a positive force in the fight against homelessness and health inequities in our communities."

With Providence's support, National Health Foundation will provide an additional 2,307 nights of recuperative care for approximately 173 people. Thanks to its talented staff and commitment to organizational values such as diversity, equity and inclusion, guests are connected to a spectrum of housing and supportive services, moving each of the 173 guests closer to permanent housing.

"Providence's goal is to create healthier communities," said Bernie Klein, M.D., Chief Executive of Providence Holy Cross Medical Center. "By providing this grant to National Health Foundation, Providence is able to partner with an exceptional organization to improve the health and well-being of a very vulnerable population."

To learn more about National Health Foundation's recuperative care model, visit www.nationalhealthfoundation.org/health-equity-initiatives/housing .

About National Health Foundation

Founded in 1973, National Health Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that works within communities to eliminate barriers to health, address the root causes of poor health, and advocate and empower under-resourced communities to find solutions that lead to lasting change. Embracing the guiding philosophy that health begins where we live, learn, work and play, the organization's advocacy and work focuses on four key areas: housing, food access, built environments and education.

About Providence Southern California

At Providence, we use our voice to advocate for vulnerable populations and needed reforms in health care. Together, our 120,000 caregivers (all employees) serve in 52 hospitals, 1,085 clinics and a comprehensive range of health and social services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. Providence aligns the influence of our family of organizations to create stronger communities, raise awareness, and illuminate a pathway that inspires all to serve. For more, visit www.providence.org .

