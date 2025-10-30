NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CONSULTING FIRM EXPANDS EXPERTISE IN PHILANTHROPY, PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND DESIGN

Jarrard welcomes five new colleagues to strengthen client partnerships across its practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrard, a U.S. Top 10 healthcare strategic communications and change management firm, has announced the addition of five healthcare professionals, further expanding the firm's capabilities in philanthropy, public affairs, graphic design and advisory services.

Leading the group is Senior Vice President Melinda Church, whose decades of experience in philanthropy and advancement communications bring a new dimension to Jarrard's work with healthcare organizations pursuing transformational giving and sustained investment.

"The role of philanthropy is an increasingly critical lever for the survival and advancement of healthcare in the U.S.," said Jarrard President and Co-Founder Anne Hancock Toomey. "Melinda's depth of experience in fundraising and institutional strategy helps our clients connect with donors to inspire trust and generosity. We're thrilled to have her join our team and to build out this important offering for the firm."

Church joins Jarrard after advising nearly 150 clients worldwide on philanthropic strategy, campaign development and donor communications. Previously, she led the strategic communications practice at Grenzebach Glier and Associates before founding her own philanthropy communications and strategy firm. Earlier in her career, she served in senior communications roles at The Ohio State University, the University of Chicago and the University of Virginia, leading the conception and articulation of multi-billion fundraising campaigns.

Also joining the firm as Of Counsel is Rose Glenn, a nationally recognized healthcare communications leader with four decades of experience guiding strategy, brand and culture transformation. She most recently served as chief communications and marketing officer for Michigan Medicine and spent 18 years at Henry Ford as senior vice president of marketing and later as chief experience and communications officer.

"Rose has spent her career helping health organizations through complex transformations. Her leadership perspective, especially in times of change, brings immense value to our clients and to our team," said Toomey.

Additional New Hires Joining Jarrard

Susan Feeney , Associate Vice President, Public & Community Health Systems

Feeney brings more than two decades of experience in strategic communications, public affairs and federal health policy. She has led award-winning national campaigns and reputation initiatives for hospitals, post-acute providers and trade associations, most recently serving as director of member services at the Alliance for Recovery Care.

Meredith Sepahani , Senior Graphic Designer

Sepahani combines expertise in digital marketing, branding and content strategy to create thoughtful, user-centered design experiences. She previously managed digital properties for California State University and led creative works for brands including L'Oreal's The Body Shop and Red Hat.

Carrie Douglas , Senior Advisor, The Advisor Group

Douglas offers Jarrad clients rings deep experience in healthcare communications and public affairs at both the federal and grassroots level. Prior to Jarrard, she supported national campaigns for AmeriCorps and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the We Can Do This initiative.

About Jarrard Inc.

Jarrard is a specialized healthcare consulting firm devoted to helping leaders during high-stakes moments of change, challenge and opportunity. We use the power of communications, marketing and political strategy to help our clients achieve their most important goals. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,800 clients in 49 states and focuses on change management, issues and advocacy and strategic positioning. Jarrard is a division of Chartis, one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

