National Healthcare M&A Firm Stoneridge Partners Announces Record Year, Expresses Optimism for 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge Partners, a national mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in home health, home care, hospice and behavioral health transactions, announced today that 2020 was a record year for the company – and the firm's leaders say they see potential for more of the same in 2021.

"Across the board, from the number of deals our team completed to the outstanding valuations we saw across all four market sectors, 2020 was a surprisingly successful year," said Stoneridge Partners President and CEO Rich Tinsley.

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the U.S. late last winter, M&A activity in the healthcare space understandably slowed, Tinsley said. And as in-person meetings and conferences were cancelled across the country, opportunities for the Stoneridge team to share their industry knowledge with potential clients all but disappeared. The firm quickly adapted in response, initiating a quarterly webinar series featuring their expert advisors and leaders from across the industry discussing changes in the M&A markets. And the company's Stoneridge Strategic Consulting service shifted into high gear, helping companies navigate a new landscape and plan for the future.

"One of the things that makes Stoneridge so different from other M&A firms is our decades of experience working in the industry, which really helps us focus on the bigger picture," Tinsley said. "I'm proud of how our team stepped up and found new ways to share our expertise during such challenging times for both buyers and sellers."

Stoneridge Announces Newly Completed Transactions

As 2020 drew to a close, the Stoneridge team wrapped up a number of successful transactions across all market sectors.

"M&A activity really increased in the last two quarters of the year, and from all indications we believe that trend will continue into 2021," Tinsley said. "A lot of folks have been sitting on the sidelines, waiting to see how the pandemic would affect the markets. So, there's a lot of pent-up demand out there that's leading to really attractive valuations. We don't see that changing anytime soon."

Some of the transactions successfully completed by Stoneridge Partners at the end of 2020 include:

Partner and Executive Vice President Ben Bogan completed the sale of Traditions Home Care, Inc. to Dorilton/Traditions, and the sale of SunLife Home Health to Addus Homecare.

Partner and Executive Vice President Brian Bruenderman completed the sale of the New Jewish Home/HAPI to Platinum Home Health Care, and the sale of Companions Forever to AccordCare.

Partner and Executive Vice President Joseph Lynch completed the sale of a Dallas/Ft. Worth-area home health agency to a private buyer.

Associate Partner Tony Seibel completed the sale of Freedom Center and Wellness North, both to Behavioral Health Group.

