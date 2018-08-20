National Healthcare Technology Solutions Selects PlanSource as Preferred Benefits Administration Technology Partner

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanSource announced today that it has been selected as a technology provider of choice by National Healthcare Technology Solutions, a leading health care technology procurement and consulting firm. Together, they provide a seamless solution for health care providers and employers that streamlines the HR and benefits decision-making, enrollment and renewal process.

"Health care providers work tirelessly day and night to ensure patients receive the appropriate medical care they need," said Bob Segar, CEO of National Healthcare Technology Solutions. "As employers, they need help supporting the individual needs of their physicians, nurses, caregivers and administrators. By supporting them with cutting-edge technology such as PlanSource, we aim to bend the cost curve while providing health care employers with ease of administration throughout their entire employee benefits administration process."

The new partnership will enable National Healthcare Technology Solutions to offer PlanSource's advanced benefits administration technology to their clients nationwide, allowing HR managers and administrators to effectively implement and manage complex employee benefits strategies. Employers of all sizes use PlanSource's flexible and intuitive cloud-based platform for employee benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Employees are offered step-by-step guidance and personalized plan recommendations during the shopping and enrollment process, which provides unique opportunities for customization and consumer education.

"National Healthcare Technology Solutions is revolutionizing the health care industry, providing a holistic view and end-to-end solutions to a fragmented market," said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. "Our partnership gives health care employers a unique opportunity to simplify the enrollment process and provide invaluable benefits education when employees need it the most."

About National Healthcare Technology Solutions



Based in Atlanta, Georgia, National Healthcare Technology Solutions is a healthcare technology procurement and consulting firm. We identify key areas within healthcare provider systems that need proactive solutions, establish partnerships with cutting edge healthcare technology providers and conduct ongoing market research and vetting for the healthcare industry. Learn more at www.nathealthtech.com.

About PlanSource



PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 3.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration and human capital management. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

