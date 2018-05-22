National Healthcareer Association® (NHA) to launch TEAM Based Care™ product

"Working to solve training needs through innovative, quality products is crucial in driving outcomes for our customers," said General Manager of National Healthcareer Association, Mike Dahir. "We've seen and heard the need for a team-based care learning solution from our healthcare employers and educators alike. It's a privilege to offer a solution that helps to improve patient care as well as empower the healthcare worker."

The team-based care model creates a more patient-centered environment, allowing the patient to have access to all members of the care team, not just the primary care provider. This care model increases operational efficiencies, reduces costs and can improve patient and healthcare worker satisfaction. TEAM Based Care will allow various members of the practice, including nurses, medical assistants, social workers, care managers, front-office staff and others, to obtain the knowledge and skills they need to execute all aspects of the team-based care model.

The product is broken into three learning modules: Population Health, Teamwork and Care Coordination and Team-Based Care in Practice: Methods and Techniques. The content for each module was developed by subject-matter experts and is presented to users in 20 to 30-minute, self-paced intervals for flexible learning. After passing all three modules, users are tasked with a psychometrically sound assessment designed to measure their competency of the content presented. Upon successful completion of the assessment, users are awarded the TEAM Based Care certificate.

"By introducing this product into the marketplace, NHA is offering a way to unify the care teams around a common care delivery model to improve patient outcomes. Ultimately, foundational knowledge increases and team members begin to speak the same language and perform more efficiently," says TEAM Based Care Product Manager, Amy Roberts.

About National Healthcareer Association®

Since 1989, NHA has been partnering with allied health education programs, organizations and employers across the nation to award more than 750,000 allied health certifications. The organization offers eight nationally accredited exams, certification preparation and study materials, industry-leading outcomes-based data analytics, as well as ongoing professional development and continuing education for its certification holders.

NHA is a division of Assessment Technologies Institute, LLC, a leader in providing technology-based educational, assessment, testing and certification solutions for healthcare and other vocational fields. Its family of companies includes NHA, ATI Nursing, NASM, MedHub and Kognito.

